Azercell's“Offline Women” Project Wins International Award

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azercell's social initiative“Oflayn qadınlar” (“Offline Women”), aimed at supporting women affected by violence, has received international recognition. The project was honored with a Silver award in the Public Good category at“The Indie Awards 2026” ceremony, held in London.

The jury commended the initiative not only for its creative concept but also for its tangible and measurable social impact. The project stands as a practical example of how digital solutions can be effectively leveraged to address pressing social challenges.

The primary objective of the initiative is to create a safe, accessible, and reliable information environment for women who have experienced violence or are at risk. The oflaynqadinlar platform provides structured and easy-to-understand guidance on the steps to be taken in cases of psychological, physical, and economic violence in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The platform includes clear explanations of legal procedures, information on psychological and social support services, educational resources, and verified contacts of governmental and non-governmental organizations providing assistance.

A key advantage of the project is its principle of maximum accessibility - Azercell subscribers can access the platform even without an active internet package or available balance.

The initiative was launched on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, within the framework of the global“UN Women Orange Day” campaign.

It should be noted that women requiring individual support may also contact the Women's Helpline Service, operated with the support of Azercell, via the short number 116111. Calls to this number are free of charge for Azercell subscribers.