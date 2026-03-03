Barbie Adler Recognized In Global Dating Insights' 2026 Powerbook As Leader Shaping The Future Of Dating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights human-led matchmaking as demand grows for trust, accountability, and authentic connection

CHICAGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of March 3, 2026, Barbie Adler, Founder and President of Selective Search, has been recognized in Global Dating Insights' 2026 Powerbook, a special industry report spotlighting leaders driving innovation, leadership, and transformation across the global dating ecosystem.

The 2026 Powerbook arrives at what Global Dating Insights describes as a defining moment for the industry. Online dating has entered a more mature and complex phase, shaped by evolving user expectations, regulatory scrutiny, and growing demand for authenticity and safety.

Adler was the only luxury, human-led professional matchmaker included among senior executives from global dating platforms and technology companies, underscoring the expanding role of high-touch matchmaking in the broader future-of-dating conversation.

Key Facts



Global Dating Insights released its 2026 Powerbook recognizing leaders shaping the global dating industry.

The Powerbook highlights senior executives across the dating spectrum, including founders, CEOs, and technology innovators.

Barbie Adler was the only luxury professional matchmaker recognized in the 2026 report. Selective Search has successfully matched more than 4,000 couples and reports an 89% success rate.

Industry Context: A Defining Moment for Dating

For more than a decade, online dating has been defined by scale, speed, and volume. Platforms optimized for acquisition and engagement reshaped how people meet, but they also shifted attention toward mechanics rather than outcomes.

The 2026 Powerbook signals a broader recalibration. As the industry evolves, leaders are being recognized not only for growth metrics, but for how they address trust, safety, and long-term relationship success - which Selective Search has been delivering for over 25 years.

“Human-led matchmaking is having a renewed moment,” said Adler.“As expectations rise, people are looking for structure, discretion, and accountability. Relationships require judgment, behavioral insight, and alignment. They are not built on volume.”

Selective Search was founded on the belief that finding a life partner deserves the same rigor and intentionality as an executive search. The firm applies a structured, discovery-based process designed for high-achieving professionals who value privacy and long-term compatibility.

This recognition places Selective Search within a global leadership dialogue that includes app executives, technology innovators, and founders shaping the next chapter of the dating economy.

Category Leadership Through Human-Led Matchmaking

Since its founding in 2000, Selective Search has positioned matchmaking as a guided search process. Clients engage in a disciplined discovery phase, define success metrics, and receive curated introductions aligned to values, lifestyle, and long-term goals.

The firm reports successfully matching more than 4,000 couples and an 89% success rate. These outcomes reflect a model built on accountability and refinement rather than gamification.

“Technology can expand access to information,” said Adler.“But compatibility requires interpretation. It requires understanding communication style, emotional readiness, and long-term vision. That level of nuance comes from experience.”

“Global Dating Insights highlights leaders across the dating spectrum,” Adler added.“To be recognized in this context reinforces that trusted, human-led matchmaking plays an essential role in where this industry is heading.”

About Selective Search

Founded in 2000, Selective Search is a luxury professional matchmaking firm serving accomplished individuals nationwide. The company applies an executive search methodology to relationships, providing private, confidential, human-led matchmaking. Selective Search has successfully matched more than 4,000 couples and reports an 89% success rate.

Media Contact:

Grace Urban

Selective Search

...

312-813-3844

