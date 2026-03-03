B2B Technology Market Forecast To Grow 3% In 2026 Following Positive Close To 2025, Reports Circana

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Higher average selling prices, ongoing PC refresh, and cloud expansion will provide a path of continued revenue growth.

CHICAGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO - March 3, 2026 - U.S. B2B technology reseller market sales revenue grew 4% in the 2025 compared to 2024, reaching $65.8 billion. While the channel is expected to remain resilient, with growth of 3% in 2026, uncertainty and headwinds persist, according to the latest Future of B2B Technology forecast from Circana TM.

“We're entering 2026 with better macro stability and incentives that support technology investment,” said Mike Crosby, executive director and B2B technology industry advisor at Circana.“Higher average selling prices and more premium product mix will bolster revenue growth from enterprise, mid-size, and small business segments as we move into the next phase of the PC refresh cycle.”

In 2025, sales revenue of IT hardware grew more than 2% to $31.3 billion came from computers, input devices, and wireless. Security, identity, and management needs led gains in software and services to nearly 5% year-over-year growth and annual sales of $31.4 billion. Cloud expansion, resulting in growth of more than 14% in cloud platform services was tied to data, analytics, and early AI workloads.

The outlook for 2026 includes continued growth in hardware, software, and cloud services. Premium and AI‐PC configurations will boost hardware value. The same priorities that led software growth will remain, while service spending will shift to increased modernization. Cloud expansion will continue to be the growth leader in the B2B market, sustaining double-digit growth on data, analytics, and AI readiness.

“Market momentum is improving across the channel, and 2026 is shaping up well, but maintaining that trajectory is not guaranteed,” added Crosby.“Completing the remaining refresh cycles will be core to the year's performance, but memory and storage (DRAM and NAND) supply availability will dictate how smoothly the market progresses this year.”

Circana's Future ofTM is a series of industry-specific forecasts and insights that incorporate Circana's data assets, deep industry advisor expertise, macroeconomic inputs, superior technology and advanced analytic modeling techniques.

