European Commission Has Not Yet Received Orban's Letter Complaining About Zelensky Over Druzhba Pipeline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Commission's chief spokesperson Paula Pinho stated this during a briefing in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

Responding to a question about Orban's letter, she said: "This afternoon, President von der Leyen will have a call with President Zelensky, as she has it so often. They will be speaking about energy security related items, so this could also come up in the talk."

Another spokesperson, Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, said that the European Commission has not yet received the letter from Orbán criticizing Zelenskyy that the journalist referred to.

"We will read it, we will study it, and then we will reply to it," she said.

The spokesperson added that the European Commission continues contacts with all interested parties, including Ukraine, Hungary, and Slovakia.

It was also noted that the European Commission has not received a request to participate in an expert mission to assess the situation concerning the Druzhba pipeline.

"Our priority remains the security of supply of our Member States, but as regards the operation of the pipeline, I do not have any update to make," Itkonen stated.

In addition, other issues may be discussed during the phone call between von der Leyen and Zelenskyy, including the situation in the Middle East and the EU loan to support Ukraine, Pinho said.

Speaking about developments surrounding the unblocking of the loan, which Hungary vetoed, she noted that possible options "may not be invisible," but the European Commission is "working on options to precisely unblock the EUR 90 billion loan, and we are very much aware of the fact that the clock is ticking."

Earlier, Viktor Orban called for the restoration of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline and filed a complaint with the European Commission. In a video posted on the social network X, Orban showed himself signing another letter.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that during the restoration of the Druzhba pipeline after its initial damage, Ukrainian citizens were affected. However, there were no calls from Hungary or Slovakia urging Russia not to strike the pipeline.

He also noted that Hungary and Slovakia blocked the EUR 90 billion EU loan, the next EU sanctions package, and the opening of negotiation clusters, while at the same time demanding the restoration of the pipeline's operation so that Russia could receive funds for the war.

Responding to Orban's claim that the pipeline appears intact from satellite images, Zelensky said: "One large reservoir was destroyed, that is what can be seen. You cannot see the control panel from a satellite, nor the pipe underground. Perhaps Orban is a magician and can see what is happening to the pipe underground? I am surprised, but anything is possible."

The Ukrainian President also reiterated that he had invited Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to Ukraine to discuss all issues related to the pipeline.