Array Introduces“Array Intelligence,” A Unified AI-Driven Technology Suite Powering Modern Litigation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array, a technology-driven litigation support and legal technology company, today announced the launch of Array Intelligence, a unified suite of AI-driven technology designed to power the full litigation cycle. With the launch of Array Intelligence, Array further positions itself to become the most transparent, defensible, AI-enabled litigation support partner in the market – leading the conversation around responsible AI in litigation.

Array Intelligence brings together the company's internally developed automation tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-powered workflows under one cohesive structure. Organized into three core pillars – Platform Intelligence, Review Intelligence, and Testimony Intelligence – the suite connects what were once separate steps in litigation into a streamlined and coordinated system.

In essence, Array Intelligence helps legal teams move faster and work more efficiently. Data can be uploaded, processed, and archived with greater automation. Documents can be prioritized and summarized using AI alongside human oversight. Depositions and hearings can be converted into searchable insights within minutes instead of days. Dashboards provide real-time visibility into costs, usage, and case activity.

“Array Intelligence represents an important milestone in our evolution,” said Thadd Hale, Chief Executive Officer at Array.“We've invested heavily in proprietary automation and carefully selected best-in-class technology partners, and now we're unifying those capabilities into a more connected model. When data flows seamlessly from ingestion to review to testimony, AI becomes more than a productivity tool - it becomes a strategic advantage. That's where this industry is going.”

“Litigation data is only becoming more complex,” said Cory Flynn, Chief Technology Officer at Array.“Array Intelligence connects automation, analytics, and AI into one coordinated framework, so legal teams can move with speed and precision without losing visibility or control. Our focus has always been practical innovation - technology that strengthens legal judgment rather than replacing it.”

While many competitors promote isolated AI features, few deliver a unified, end-to-end litigation approach. Array Intelligence integrates eDiscovery and court reporting, offers true self-service infrastructure, and provides operational transparency beyond static reporting.

About Array

Array is a technology-driven litigation support company that helps law firms, government and corporate legal departments manage today's rapidly expanding, data-intensive disputes. With operations in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Array brings together advanced AI tools, integrated workflows, and experienced legal professionals to improve the speed, accuracy, and defensibility of litigation. Array provides end-to-end litigation support services, including eDiscovery, intelligent document review, court reporting, and paper discovery services. For more information, visit trustarray.

