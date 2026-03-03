President Droupadi Murmu Greets People On Holi Eve

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Holi, saying that the festival is a symbol of unity in diversity.

In a message, the President said, "On the joyous occasion of Holi, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

Holi is a festival of joy and celebration that conveys the message of social harmony.

The festival spreads love and hope in the society and strengthens the spirit of social cohesion, President Murmu added.

"May the colours of Holi bring happiness into everyone's life and together we contribute to building a developed nation," the President said.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended greetings to people on Holi eve, an official said.

In his message, Speaker Birla said, "Heartfelt greetings to all on the joyous festival of Holi, the celebration of colours, enthusiasm, and mutual harmony."

He added that the festival of colours is a vibrant expression of our rich culture, traditions, and brotherhood.

"Holi reminds us that no matter how many challenges life may bring, the colours of love, faith, and positivity can dispel every darkness. When we apply colours to one another, we break down the walls of discrimination and convey a message of equality and unity. This is the greatest strength of our nation," he said.

"Our country is full of diversity, yet the celebration of Holi binds us together in a thread of unity and brotherhood," Speaker Birla said.

"On this year's Holi, let us pledge to fill our society with the colours of love, peace, and harmony, and to share the joy of the festival with those who may be alone or in need," he added.

"Once again, heartfelt wishes to all on Holi. May your life always be filled with vibrant colours of happiness, and may our nation continue to shine with the colours of love, progress, and unity," he said.