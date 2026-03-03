Nitin Nabin Receives Grand Welcome In Patna Celebrates Holi With Party Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 3 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Patna from Delhi on Tuesday, where he was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders and workers at the airport.

This year's Holi Milan celebration of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Patna turned special as it marked his first visit to the city for Holi after assuming charge as national president.

The BJP Patna Metropolitan unit organised a grand reception in his honour.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, state president Sanjay Saraogi, along with several state ministers, MPs, and MLAs, were present at the event.

The atmosphere was filled with Holi fervour.

As he arrived on the stage, Nitin Nabin greeted party workers with festive wishes, saying,“Many congratulations to all the workers on Holi. I salute all the senior workers of Patna Metropolitan.”

Striking a light-hearted note, he added,“Holi is meant for listening to songs, not speeches. Enjoy the music - don't mind, it's Holi.”

His remark drew cheers and applause from the gathering.

In a cheerful moment, Nitin Nabin was seen dancing to Holi songs along with party workers.

When women workers insisted that he pose for photographs before leaving, he smiled and responded,“We'll take it from here,” triggering laughter across the pandal.

Nitin Nabin has been an active figure in Bihar BJP politics for years.

Having established himself as an MLA from Patna, he has held several key organisational responsibilities.

His strong connection with grassroots workers and organisational skills eventually paved the way for his elevation to national leadership.

This Holi celebration was his first after becoming the BJP national president and was viewed both as a show of organisational strength and a heartfelt interaction with party workers.

Through the Holi Milan programme, the BJP sought to send a message of unity and enthusiasm, with Nitin Nabin emphasising that the real strength of the organisation lies in its dedicated cadre.