Samfine Secures Domestic Printing Permit, Expands Access To PRC Publication Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: SFHG,“Samfine” or the“Company”), a one-stop printing service provider, today announced that it has obtained a Publication Printing Business Permit from the relevant PRC press and publication authorities, authorizing it to conduct domestic publication printing operations within the PRC. The Company believes this permit represents a milestone in its efforts to expand beyond its existing international focused order base into the PRC's domestic publication printing market. Leveraging its printing expertise and technical capabilities, Samfine Printing plans to explore opportunities in the domestic IP-based and educational publication segments.

Addressing Regulatory Constraints and Exploring Domestic Market Opportunity

Previously, regulatory restrictions applicable to foreign invested enterprises limited Samfine's participation in certain PRC domestic publication printing activities and the Company's publication printing business was primarily focused on overseas orders. While this contributed to the Company's world-class manufacturing capabilities, the Company was limited to participate in certain PRC domestic publication printing operations. This permit is expected to address regulatory constraints and expand the scope of business activities that the Company may undertake in the PRC, subject to applicable laws and regulations.

Mrs. Cheng Kwan Hong, general manager and director of Samfine Printing, stated:“This permit is a key milestone in our expansion into the Chinese market. Drawing on our experience serving international publishers, we intend to provide printing services to domestic customers in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. We also note evolving cultural consumption trends in China and the broader 'China's Dual Circulation Strategy' economic framework.”

Dual Growth Drivers: Anime and Education

The Company believes the PRC publication printing market has remained relatively stable amid broader industry changes. As Generation Z influences consumption trends, demand for anime-related publications has grown in recent years, contributing to demand for related printing services. According to the 2026-2032 China Anime Publication Industry Market Research and Investment Risk Assessment Report published by HuaJing Industry Research Institute, the anime publication market is projected to continue expanding in the coming years. From serialized manga to art books and light novels, demand for high-quality printing services has increased.

Meanwhile, demand for educational books and children's publications remains relatively stable. According to GongYan Industry Research Institute's 2026-2032 China Publication Printing Industry Report, although digital media has created pressure on parts of the broader market, demand for essential educational materials has remained stable. The PRC publication printing market is projected to reach approximately RMB 203.5 billion by 2026. Samfine plans to focus on K-12 textbooks, supplementary materials and preschool publications, utilizing its production capabilities to address industry requirements for turnaround time, quality and safety.

Looking ahead, Samfine intends to expand from an export-focused manufacturer to a comprehensive printing service provider with broader participation in the PRC domestic market. With the new permit, the Company plans to establish a dedicated domestic business division to pursue opportunities with publishers, anime companies and educational institutions across the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regions.“The international market helped us build our capabilities; we believe the domestic market may support our next phase of development,” concluded Mrs. Cheng.“We are focused on executing this strategy prudently to create long-term value for shareholders within this RMB 200-billion-plus market.”

About Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited

Samfine Creations Holdings Group Limited is an established one-stop printing service provider which principally provides printing services in Hong Kong and the PRC. With over 20 years of experience in the printing industry, the Company offers a wide range of printed products such as book products as well as novelty and packaging products. Building on its existing printing capabilities, the Company is committed to extending its industrial chain upstream. The Company's customers principally comprise of book traders located in Hong Kong, whose clients are located around the world, mainly in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email:...

Website: