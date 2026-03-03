DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. SIGNALS INTENT TO PROCEED WITH LICENSE APPLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH U.S. NOAA PROCESS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to announce the initiation of engagement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“”) in connection with the Company's intention to advance deep seabed mineral resource development under the applicable U.S. regulatory framework.

The initiation of this process represents an important procedural step in Deep Sea Minerals' planned advancement through the U.S. jurisdictional process. The Company intends to proceed with the submission of a comprehensive application in accordance with NOAA's regulatory requirements.

“This is a clear demonstration of commitment to our operational plan, specifically to position the company in high quality critical mineral assets within the United States regulatory framework,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp.“We believe the U.S. jurisdiction provides a transparent, rigorous, and predictable pathway for responsible deep seabed mineral development. We look forward to engaging constructively with NOAA throughout the application and review process.”

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is focused on the responsible exploration and potential development of critical deep sea mineral resources that are essential to energy transition technologies, national security, and advanced manufacturing supply chains. The Company remains committed to environmental stewardship, scientific collaboration, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulatory standards.

The Company will provide further updates as the application process progresses.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company's strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to Company's plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.