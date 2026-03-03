Parliamentary Affairs Ministry Officials Take Pledge To Serve People

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) In pursuance of the "Seva Sankalp Resolution" adopted by the Union Cabinet in its first meeting at "Seva Teerth", the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs convened a meeting of all officials to take the pledge to uphold the ethos of 'Seva' or service, an official said on Tuesday.

The meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, the official said in a statement.

Addressing the officers, the Secretary emphasised the need for transition from a "sense of entitlement" to the "sense of service" in public administration.

He underscored that citizens must remain at the core of every decision and action, and that governance must be driven by dedication, integrity and responsiveness.

Secretary Dhal highlighted the importance of performing official duties with a spirit of sincerity and devotion and encouraged officers to work in a manner that leaves a lasting institutional legacy.

"Various achievements made in past 12 years in various fields towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' were discussed. Various structural changes and reforms being undertaken across government departments were also deliberated," the statement added.

Discussions also focused on strengthening transparency, accountability, time-bound disposal of work, and effective coordination in the discharge of parliamentary and administrative responsibilities.

Officers reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the ethos of Seva and citizen-centric governance towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' as envisaged in the Resolution.

Similar pledge was taken at other Central government offices as well where officials recited the three-page resolution adopted by the Union Cabinet during the first meeting in the new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Seva Teerth, last week.

The Seva Sankalp Resolution is a mission statement for the Union government reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for nation building and serving the 1.4 crore citizens of the country.

Earlier, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Modi on September 17 last year, volunteers on the NaMo App launched a unique 15-day digital volunteering initiative under Seva Parv 2025.

The 'Seva Parv 2025' celebrations observed till October 2025, honoured PM Modi's lifelong commitment to the spirit of service to the nation.

'Seva Parv 2025' brought to life a collection of interactive experiences on NaMo App, inviting citizens and karyakartas to join hands in acts of service during the auspicious occasion of PM Modi's birthday.