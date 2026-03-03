403
China Calls for End of Army Operations in Middle East
(MENAFN) China has called on all parties to immediately stop military actions and prevent the further expansion of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as stated by reports.
The remarks come after Iran launched missiles and drone strikes on US military installations in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and other countries, following joint US-Israeli operations in Iran and the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.
At a regular briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the US and Israel carried out these strikes without UN Security Council authorization, which she described as a violation of international law.
“China expresses deep concern over the spillover effects of the conflict affecting neighboring countries,” Mao said. She added that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of all Gulf nations must be fully respected.
Mao also welcomed the GCC’s extraordinary foreign ministers’ meeting, noting that it “emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy are the only means to resolve the current crisis and safeguard regional security.”
