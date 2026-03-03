403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Oil Prices Rise After Attacks on Ships Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) An Iranian drone reportedly crashed into a British RAF base in Cyprus on Sunday, according to the Cypriot president, Nikos Christodoulides, as stated in reports.
The incident follows a Ministry of Defence (MoD) alert of a “suspected drone strike” at RAF Akrotiri around midnight local time (22:00 GMT). No casualties were reported, and the base sustained “minimal damage.” The MoD said that family members at the base would be relocated to alternative accommodation as a precaution.
“Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people,” the MoD said. The incident comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed that the UK had authorized the use of British military bases for “defensive” operations at the request of the United States.
An MoD spokesperson added, “Our base and personnel continue to operate as normal protecting the safety of Britain and our interests.” The Sovereign Base Areas Administration confirmed plans for the “temporary dispersal of non-essential personnel” from RAF Akrotiri Station, clarifying that this measure applies only to the military base and that residents of nearby Akrotiri village do not need to evacuate. “All other locations, workplaces, businesses and facilities will remain open as normal and there are no restrictions in place,” the statement said.
The incident follows a Ministry of Defence (MoD) alert of a “suspected drone strike” at RAF Akrotiri around midnight local time (22:00 GMT). No casualties were reported, and the base sustained “minimal damage.” The MoD said that family members at the base would be relocated to alternative accommodation as a precaution.
“Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people,” the MoD said. The incident comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed that the UK had authorized the use of British military bases for “defensive” operations at the request of the United States.
An MoD spokesperson added, “Our base and personnel continue to operate as normal protecting the safety of Britain and our interests.” The Sovereign Base Areas Administration confirmed plans for the “temporary dispersal of non-essential personnel” from RAF Akrotiri Station, clarifying that this measure applies only to the military base and that residents of nearby Akrotiri village do not need to evacuate. “All other locations, workplaces, businesses and facilities will remain open as normal and there are no restrictions in place,” the statement said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment