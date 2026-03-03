403
France to Work with China on Middle East De-escalation
(MENAFN) France has agreed to collaborate with China to reduce tensions in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said following a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Barrot held Iran responsible for the ongoing escalation, citing its “unjustifiable attacks” and refusal to adhere to UN Security Council resolutions on nuclear and ballistic missile programs. He also criticized Tehran’s lack of good-faith engagement in multilateral negotiations and highlighted human rights violations during a crackdown on protests in January.
He clarified that the US-Israel military operation occurred without France’s participation or prior information and emphasized that each country must prioritize international institutions when resolving conflicts, turning to force only if necessary.
Both France and China agreed on the importance of de-escalation alongside Gulf countries and the pursuit of a political settlement that safeguards collective security, in line with UN Security Council resolutions and international law.
The tensions follow US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Saturday, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and 786 others. In response, Tehran launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in Gulf countries, resulting in multiple fatalities, including six US service members.
