São Paulo Daily Brief For Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Welcome to yourfor Tuesday, March 3, 2026. It is free-admission Tuesday at MASP, where the permanent collection and four temporary exhibitions are open from 10h to 20h without charge. On Friday, the museum opens the first shows of its 2026 programme dedicated to Latin American histories: Claudia Alarcon and Silat's Wichi weaving debut, La Chola Poblete's pop andino, and Sandra Gamarra Heshiki's institutional critique. This is also the final week for Joaquin Torres Garcia at CCBB Sao Paulo - the largest exhibition ever dedicated to the Uruguayan modernist in Brazil closes Monday March 9, though the CCBB itself is shut today (its weekly day off). The Pinacoteca opens Pascale Marthine Tayou's Nocaute on Saturday - the first Brazilian solo show for the Cameroonian artist, filling all seven galleries of Pina Luz. At IMS Paulista, the Agnes Varda cinema-photography exhibition continues, and a major new fotolivros show arrives on March 17. The Paulistao final is set: Palmeiras face Novorizontino starting Wednesday at 21h30. The temperature sits at 25°C with just a 10% chance of rain, and the Ibovespa closed Monday at 189,307 amid geopolitical turbulence after the US-Israel strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Thiscovers culture, weather, transport, food, and everything you need for the day.

01Weather & What to WearWhat to wear Temperature 20°–25°C Mostly cloudy Rain Chance 10% Low risk UV Index Moderate Cloud cover Tue 03 25°C 10% rain - MASP free day Wed 04 27°C 10% rain - Paulistao Final Leg 1 Thu 05 28°C 10% rain - Warming up Fri 06 29°C 20% rain - MASP free after 18hA mostly cloudy but dry Tuesday at 25°C, with the week building toward warmth: 28°C Thursday and 29°C Friday - the hottest day of the week and ideal for Paulista Avenue gallery-hopping. Rain chances remain at 10-20% all week, well below the late-summer average. Light layers work for the morning commute, as the early 16°C chill gives way to comfortable afternoons. Sunscreen remains advisable for any extended time outdoors, particularly along the Paulista corridor or in Ibirapuera Park. 02Day at a GlanceQuick scan -MASP FREE TUESDAY - Open 10h-20h. Acervo em Transformacao, Andre Taniki Yanomami, Abel Rodriguez, Minerva Cuevas. New Latin American shows open Friday March 6 -CCBB SP CLOSED TODAY - Torres Garcia 150 Anos closes March 9. Last week to see 500 works of Uruguay's modernist master. Reopens Wednesday 9h-20h, free -PINACOTECA - Closed Tuesdays. Nocaute, Pascale Marthine Tayou's first Brazilian solo, opens Saturday March 7 at Pina Luz. Seven galleries. Trabalho de Carnaval at Pina Contemporanea -IMS PAULISTA - Agnes Varda cinema-photography show continues through April 12. Fotolivros de mulheres opens March 17. Tue-Sun 10h-20h, free -INSTITUTO TOMIE OHTAKE - Isay Weinfeld 50 years + Allan Weber in March. 25th anniversary year. Tue-Sun 11h-20h, free. Pinheiros -WEATHER - 25°C, 10% rain. Dry week ahead: warming to 29°C by Friday. Light layers for morning, comfortable by afternoon

Tuesday is MASP's day: free admission all day, with four temporary exhibitions alongside the permanent cavaletes. This is the final stretch before the museum pivots to its 2026 Latin American programme - three new shows open Friday. Across the city, the clock is ticking on Joaquin Torres Garcia at the CCBB: the landmark retrospective with 500 works closes next Monday and the CCBB is dark today, leaving only Wednesday through Monday to see it. At IMS Paulista, also on Avenida Paulista, the Agnes Varda exhibition offers a contemplative counterpoint. The Pinacoteca is closed today (its weekly Tuesday off) but reopens Wednesday, with Trabalho de Carnaval at Pina Contemporanea and preparations underway for Saturday's Tayou blockbuster. A strong week for SP's cultural calendar, dense with openings and closing deadlines.

03What to See & DoWhat to see & do MASP - Free Admission Today

Tuesday is MASP's weekly free-admission day, courtesy of Nubank sponsorship - no need to be a Nubank client. The museum is open from 10h to 20h (last entry 19h), one of the longest hours of the week. Currently on view: the Acervo em Transformacao permanent collection on the cavaletes (glass easels) designed by Lina Bo Bardi; Andre Taniki Yanomami: ser imagem (through April 5), a rare presentation of Yanomami visual culture; Abel Rodriguez - Mogaje Guihu: A arvore da vida e da abundancia (through April 5), 65 botanical drawings by the late Colombian indigenous artist; Minerva Cuevas: ecologia social (through April 12), the Mexican conceptualist's exploration of environmental and social structures; and Clara Ianni in the Sala de Video (through March 23). On Friday March 6, three major new exhibitions open as part of MASP's 2026 Historias latino-americanas programme: Claudia Alarcon and Silat: viver tecendo, La Chola Poblete: Pop andino, and Sandra Gamarra Heshiki: replica.

Av. Paulista, 1578, Bela Vista. Metro: Trianon-Masp (Linha 2-Verde). Tue 10h-20h (free). Wed-Thu 10h-18h. Fri 10h-21h (free after 18h). Sat-Sun 10h-18h. Closed Mondays. R$42 meia-entrada (students, teachers, over-60s). Free Tuesdays and Fridays after 18h.

CCBB Sao Paulo - Torres Garcia Final Week (Closed Today)

The CCBB is closed on Tuesdays, but this is the final week for Joaquin Torres Garcia - 150 Anos, which closes next Monday March 9. This is the most comprehensive exhibition of the Uruguayan modernist ever staged in Brazil, with approximately 500 items including paintings, previously unseen manuscripts, architectural maquettes, drawings, and the celebrated wooden toys created by the Torres Garcia family. The centrepiece is the iconic America Invertida (1943), displayed as a suspended mobile in the rotunda - the visual manifesto of "nuestro norte es el sur" that redefined Latin American artistic identity. The show also features 72 Brazilian artists in dialogue with Torres Garcia, including Helio Oiticica, Cildo Meireles, Anna Bella Geiger, and Alfredo Volpi. After Sao Paulo, the exhibition travels to Brasilia (March 31) and Belo Horizonte (July 15). The CCBB reopens Wednesday and remains open through Monday.

Rua Alvares Penteado, 112, Centro. Metro: Se (Linha 3-Vermelha). Wed-Mon 9h-20h. Closed Tuesdays. Free admission. Closes March 9.

Pinacoteca de Sao Paulo - Tayou Opens Saturday

The Pinacoteca is closed on Tuesdays but reopens Wednesday. At Pina Contemporanea, Trabalho de Carnaval presents over 200 works celebrating the professionals who build Brazil's largest popular festival - a timely show as post-Carnaval reflections settle in. On Saturday March 7, the museum opens its headline 2026 show: Nocaute, the first institutional solo exhibition in Brazil of Cameroonian artist Pascale Marthine Tayou, filling all seven galleries of the Pina Luz first floor. Tayou's sculptures, paintings, and installations explore identity, mobility, and cultural exchange. Also opening in March at Pina Estacao: Macunaima e Duwid, curated by indigenous activist Gustavo Caboco, reinterpreting Mario de Andrade's modernist character from an indigenous perspective - a timely project in the centenary year of the novel.

Pina Luz: Praca da Luz, 2. Pina Contemporanea: Av. Tiradentes, 273. Metro: Luz (Linha 1-Azul / Linha 4-Amarela). Wed-Mon 10h-18h (entry until 17h). Closed Tuesdays. Free Saturdays. R$30/R$15.

IMS Paulista - Varda and Upcoming Shows

The Instituto Moreira Salles continues its Agnes Varda cinema-and-photography exhibition through April 12, part of the Temporada Franca-Brasil 2025 programme. Varda's work spanning decades of filmmaking and visual art occupies the main gallery spaces. On March 17, the IMS opens O que elas viram: fotolivros historicos de mulheres (1843-1999), a landmark exhibition of 106 photobooks by women curated in collaboration with the New York-based 10x10 Photobooks collective - all volumes can be handled by visitors. Later in March, the Zumvi Arquivo Afro Fotografico arrives on March 28, presenting 400 photographs documenting decades of Black Brazilian life and the movement for racial justice.

Av. Paulista, 2424, Bela Vista. Metro: Consolacao (Linha 2-Verde). Tue-Sun and holidays 10h-20h. Closed Mondays. Free admission.

More Across the City

At the Instituto Tomie Ohtake, the institution celebrates its 25th anniversary year. In March, the space opens a dialogue between Isay Weinfeld (50 years of architectural practice) and the young carioca artist Allan Weber. Pinheiros, Tue-Sun 11h-20h, free. At MAC USP, Jose Antonio da Silva: Pintar o Brasil runs through March 15 - 142 works by the self-taught paulista painter. Tue-Sun 10h-21h, free. The Museu do Futebol at Pacaembu presents Cancha Brava! Futebol Sudamericano en Disputa, an immersive exploration of South American football culture, through April 5. Tue-Sun 10h-18h, R$24/free on Tuesdays. At Sesc 24 de Maio, HIP-HOP 80'sp - Sao Paulo na Onda do Break runs through March 29 with over 3,000 pieces curated by OSGEMEOS and KL Jay. Tue-Sat 9h-21h, Sun 9h-18h, free.

Multiple venues across the city. Check individual museum websites for the most current hours and ticketing.

04Getting AroundHow to move

Rodizio de veiculos: Tuesday restricts plates ending in 3 and 4 from the centro expandido during peak hours (7h-10h and 17h-20h). No rodizio on weekends or holidays.

Metro and CPTM: The metro operates from 4h40 to midnight. Standard fare is R$5.40. The Linha 2-Verde serves the Paulista corridor directly (Trianon-Masp, Consolacao, Brigadeiro). The Linha 1-Azul connects Luz (Pinacoteca, Sala Sao Paulo) to Liberdade, Se, and Paraiso. The Linha 4-Amarela runs from Vila Sonia to Luz with stops at Faria Lima and Paulista. Construction continues on the Linha 6-Laranja (Brasilandia to Perdizes, first tranche due late 2026) and the Linha 17-Ouro (Congonhas to Morumbi, expected March 2026).

Cultural corridor on foot: MASP to IMS Paulista is a 10-minute walk along Avenida Paulista. From Se station, the CCBB is a 5-minute walk. The Pinacoteca and Museu da Lingua Portuguesa are adjacent to Luz station.

Tip: Tuesday's rodizio affects plates 3/4 - plan accordingly if driving to the Paulista corridor during rush hours. The metro remains the fastest route to all major museums.

05Where to EatWhere to eat

Near MASP: A Casa do Porco (Rua Araujo, 124, Republica) is Sao Paulo's temple of pork, perennially ranked among Latin America's best restaurants - expect queues at lunch, but the suckling pig is worth every minute. For something quicker on Paulista, Bacio di Latte (several locations on the avenue) serves excellent Italian-style gelato.

Near CCBB/Centro: The Cafe Girondino inside the CCBB building has a special Uruguayan-inspired menu honouring the Torres Garcia exhibition - an unusual dining-and-art pairing worth catching before the show closes. On Rua 25 de Marco nearby, Bar Luiz (Rua da Carioca - actually in Rio, local equivalent) is replaced by the traditional Sao Paulo lunch spots in the Triangulo Historico: try Catus Restaurante on Rua Libero Badaro for a solid PF (prato feito) under R$30.

Near Luz/Pinacoteca: The Pinacoteca's own restaurant offers a pleasant garden setting. For something more substantial, Mocoto (Vila Medeiros, a taxi ride) serves Northeastern Brazilian cuisine that has earned it a place among SP's most celebrated tables - the baiao de dois and carne de sol are essential.

Sao Paulo is the restaurant capital of the Americas. Tuesday lunch tends to be quieter than weekends - a good day to try high-demand spots without reservations.

06Practical InformationNeed to know

Closing deadlines: Joaquin Torres Garcia at CCBB SP closes March 9. The Convocatoria de Fotolivros ZUM/IMS ended March 2. Gordon Parks at IMS Paulista closed March 1. Jose Antonio da Silva at MAC USP closes March 15. HIP-HOP 80'sp at Sesc 24 de Maio closes March 29.

Opening this week: MASP opens three new shows Friday March 6 (Claudia Alarcon and Silat, La Chola Poblete, Sandra Gamarra Heshiki). Pinacoteca opens Nocaute (Pascale Marthine Tayou) Saturday March 7. Macunaima e Duwid opens in March at Pina Estacao. IMS opens fotolivros de mulheres March 17.

Free admission today: MASP (all day, Tue Nubank). IMS Paulista (always free). Instituto Tomie Ohtake (always free). MAC USP (always free). Museu do Futebol (free Tuesdays). Sesc 24 de Maio (free).

Consulates: Most consulates in Sao Paulo operate Monday-Friday. Check specific hours before visiting, as some operate reduced afternoon schedules.

Note: The Pinacoteca is closed on Tuesdays. Free Saturdays at the Pinacoteca. MASP requires online booking even on free days - reserve via org.

07Local LifeLocal life

Sao Paulo returns to its workweek rhythm after a Carnaval season that felt shorter than usual. The extended weekend saw the Paulistao semifinals dominate conversation - the Palmeiras -Sao Paulo semi on Sunday night drew strong crowds to bars across Vila Madalena and Pinheiros, and the result (Palmeiras 2-1) has already shifted the city's sporting attention to Wednesday's first leg of the final. The cultural calendar enters its most active phase: the MASP, Pinacoteca, and IMS are all staging major openings in the coming 10 days, transforming Avenida Paulista and the Luz district into a dense exhibition corridor. The Linha 6-Laranja metro construction continues to affect traffic around Agua Branca and Perdizes, with 11,000 workers on three shifts to meet the late-2026 opening target. In Ibirapuera Park, the MAM remains closed for the marquise renovation, with the 39th Panorama da Arte Brasileira planned for the museum's reopening later this year.

08Game DayGame day

Paulistao 2026 - Final set: Palmeiras vs Novorizontino

The Campeonato Paulista final is confirmed after a dramatic semifinal weekend. Palmeiras 2-1 Sao Paulo (Sunday, Arena Barueri): Mauricio opened the scoring at 7 minutes after a Vitor Roque assist, Flaco Lopez doubled the lead early in the second half from an Andreas Pereira set-piece, and Jonathan Calleri converted a penalty for the Tricolor at 67 minutes after Marlon Freitas fouled Bobadilla. The match was marked by refereeing controversies - Sao Paulo had a penalty claim for a Gustavo Gomez handball denied without VAR review, and coach Hernan Crespo faced strong criticism from fans afterwards. Palmeiras reaches its seventh consecutive Paulistao final, and Abel Ferreira's side is now unbeaten in 11 matches against Sao Paulo. Novorizontino 1-0 Corinthians (Saturday, Estadio Jorge Ismael de Biasi, Novo Horizonte): Mayk scored the winner at 73 minutes after a Robson cross, sending the Tigre do Vale into their first-ever Paulistao final - 36 years after the original Gremio Novorizontino reached the 1990 "Final Caipira" against Bragantino. Memphis Depay and the defending champion Corinthians were eliminated despite dominating possession.

Final schedule: Leg 1 - Wednesday March 4, 21h30, Palmeiras home venue (Arena Barueri, as Allianz Parque remains unavailable). Leg 2 - Sunday March 8, 20h30, Novorizontino home (Estadio Jorge Ismael de Biasi, Novo Horizonte). Novorizontino holds the advantage of deciding at home as the team with the best overall campaign.

Brasileirao: The Campeonato Brasileiro continues in parallel. Palmeiras beat Fluminense 2-1 last week; Sao Paulo beat Coritiba 1-0; Corinthians return March 11 vs Coritiba at Neo Quimica Arena.

No major Sao Paulo club matches today. Next: Palmeiras vs Novorizontino, Wednesday 21h30.

09Market WatchMarket watch

The Ibovespa closed Monday at 189,307.02 (+0.28%), buoyed by Petrobras PN (+4.58%) and PRIO (+5.12%) as Brent crude surged 8.71% following the US-Israel strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The dollar closed at R$5.1659 (+0.62%), reflecting risk-off sentiment globally. The Focus Bulletin (Banco Central survey of economists, released this morning) maintained its IPCA inflation forecast at 3.91% for 2026 and lowered the year-end Selic rate expectation to 12.00% - the first downward revision in weeks, with options markets pricing a 74% probability of a 50-basis-point cut at the next Copom meeting.

B3 (Sao Paulo exchange) opens at 10h. The geopolitical premium on oil prices could sustain volatility today. The energy sector remains the Ibovespa's primary driver in this environment.

10Plan AheadPlan ahead Coming up

Wed March 4 - Paulistao Final Leg 1: Palmeiras vs Novorizontino, 21h30, Arena Barueri. CCBB reopens (last 5 days for Torres Garcia).

Fri March 6 - MASP opens Claudia Alarcon and Silat, La Chola Poblete, Sandra Gamarra Heshiki. MASP free after 18h (B3 sponsorship).

Sat March 7 - Pinacoteca opens Nocaute (Pascale Marthine Tayou, Pina Luz). Macunaima e Duwid also opens in March at Pina Estacao. Free Saturdays at Pinacoteca.

Sun March 8 - Paulistao Final Leg 2: Novorizontino vs Palmeiras, 20h30, Novo Horizonte. International Women's Day.

Mon March 9 - Last day: Torres Garcia at CCBB SP. Do not miss.

Tue March 17 - IMS Paulista opens O que elas viram: fotolivros historicos de mulheres (1843-1999). Opening talk 18h30.

Fri March 28 - IMS Paulista opens Zumvi Arquivo Afro Fotografico (400 photographs).

