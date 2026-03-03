Jawhara Jewellery Introduces 'Al Nakhla', A Heritage-Inspired Collection Celebrating Arab Craftsmanship



The collection features diamond-studded 18-karat gold jewellery inspired by the palm tree. A testament to master craftsmanship celebrating the cultural identity of the region.

Dubai: Jawhara Jewellery, one of the region's longest-established jewellery retail groups with a presence spanning over 300 stores across regional & international markets, has unveiled its newest heritage-inspired Al Nakhla collection. This collection is a tribute to the palm tree, revered as the Tree of Life in the Arab world, which stands as a timeless symbol of resilience, generosity, and continuity.

Inspired by this enduring emblem, Jawhara Jewellery unveils the collection, where ancestral heritage is artfully reimagined through contemporary design. Through Al Nakhla, Jawhara translates this iconic symbol into a contemporary language of fine jewellery, crafted for those who value meaning as much as elegance.

The Al Nakhla Collection features an extensive range of 18-karat gold, diamond-studded fine jewellery, including necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and bangles, designed as both statement pieces and timeless adornments. Available in white gold, rose gold and yellow gold, each creation reflects Jawhara's commitment to craftsmanship and detail, while celebrating the symbol that holds deep emotional and cultural significance for jewellery lovers and collectors across the region.

The significance of this launch during Ramadan, a period associated with reflection, generosity, and connection, further reinforces the association of the Al Nakhla Collection as a meaningful expression of heritage, faith, and refined personal style, best suited for gifting and the sharing of values that have true timeless significance beyond the season.

The launch will also be marked by the presence of Jawhara Jewellery's Face of the brand, Latifa Al Shamsi, a well-known Emirati influencer in the GCC and a successful entrepreneur, who will join the brand's leadership in unveiling the Al Nakhla Collection. As the face of the brand, her participation underscores Jawhara's commitment to celebrating Emirati identity through influential voices that embody modern elegance while remaining deeply rooted in heritage for Jawhara Jewellery. It not only adds depth and value to our portfolio of collections but also elevates it by reinforcing our commitment to culturally rooted designs. As we move forward, Jawhara will continue to invest in creating more intricate, curated designer collections that honour our heritage while evolving with the tastes of today's trends.”

With a legacy dating back to 1907, Jawhara Jewellery stands as one of the region's most respected jewellery houses, shaped by three generations of master craftsmen and industry leaders. Today, the brand continues to expand across regional and international markets, offering jewellery that reflects heritage, excellence, and enduring craftsmanship for generations to come.

ABOUT JAWHARA JEWELLERY:

Rooted in heritage since 1907, Jawhara carries generations of mastery and cultural understanding. Jawhara, as an Emirati jewellery company, was born out of the notion that jewellery should resonate with the wearer's innermost desires. Jawhara began with traditional and modern jewellery designs with unique beauty and quality. This belief is reflected in every creation of the brand, from the highly innovative, novel designs to the care and precision accorded to each place. Made for the modern young woman, Jawhara epitomizes the youth while celebrating the different nuances of the region. All the collections are conceived, created, and developed by a team of skilled in-house and international jewellers known for their exceptional craftsmanship.

Our designs are manufactured and responsibly sourced from the best international alliances located in Italy, Turkey, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, India, Bahrain, and Lebanon. Jawhara travels the world to offer unconventional, trendy, and stylish jewellery that complements the youth as a leading jewellery wholesaler, retailer, and manufacturer of 18k, 21k and 22k supported by a network of over 300 outlets in the region.