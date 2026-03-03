403
Jordan Armed Forces Reject Claims of Attacking Iraq from Its Territory
(MENAFN) A military official from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) has “categorically” denied claims that aircraft or drones had been launched from Jordanian territory to attack Iraq.
In a statement released late Monday, the source described the reports as “false and baseless” and reaffirmed that Jordan’s stance remains “firm and unchanged.”
The official stressed that the Kingdom “will not be a battleground for anyone” and will not allow any party to put its citizens or territory at risk.
He added that the armed forces are taking all necessary steps to counter threats to national security, warning that “any effort to target the country would be met with a firm response.”
