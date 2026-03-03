New Jersey Gun Crime Defense Attorney Adam M. Lustberg Explains Who Cannot Legally Purchase Firearms In New Jersey

HACKENSACK, NJ - New Jersey maintains strict firearms eligibility requirements that disqualify many residents from gun ownership, including those with criminal convictions, mental health commitments, and active restraining orders. New Jersey gun crime defense attorney Adam M. Lustberg of Lustberg Law Offices, LLC ( ) is providing guidance on the state's comprehensive firearms restrictions and the permit application process.

According to New Jersey gun crime defense attorney Adam M. Lustberg, state law establishes automatic disqualifications under New Jersey Statutes Section 2C:58-3 for firearms permits. Any conviction for a crime in New Jersey, regardless of degree, permanently bars individuals from obtaining a Firearms Purchaser Identification Card or a handgun permit, unless reversed through a court petition. "The disqualification is keyed to the category of crime, not to whether the offense carried a potential sentence of one year or more," explains Lustberg.

New Jersey gun crime defense attorney Adam M. Lustberg notes that age requirements vary by firearm type. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply for a Firearms Purchaser Identification Card for rifles and shotguns, while handgun permits require applicants to be 21 or older. Additional disqualifications include confinement for mental disorders, substance abuse issues, physical conditions that make firearm use unsafe, and convictions for unlawful use or possession of controlled dangerous substances.

Attorney Lustberg emphasizes that the state's Extreme Risk Protective Order Act allows temporary or permanent firearm restrictions based on immediate danger assessments. Family members, household members, and law enforcement can petition the Superior Court to issue orders against individuals who pose a significant risk of harm. "The Red Flag Law targets people who may not have criminal convictions or mental health adjudications but still present credible threats," he adds.

The permit application process requires submission through the Firearms Applicant Registration System, with applications reviewed by municipal police chiefs or the New Jersey State Police Superintendent. Applicants must provide government-issued photo identification, two character references, written consent for mental health records searches, and electronic fingerprints through authorized vendors. Processing timelines vary by agency and case complexity.

Lustberg advises that some disqualifications can be addressed through statutory mechanisms. For physical conditions or substance abuse disorders, applicants may submit certificates from qualified New Jersey medical professionals demonstrating that the condition no longer interferes with safe firearm handling. Mental health commitments may be overcome with current certification from licensed psychiatrists addressing fitness to possess firearms.

"Gun rights restoration is possible in some cases through Superior Court petition under N.J.S.A. 2C:58-3(c)," notes the firm. The court assesses whether individuals still pose a danger to themselves or others, with applicants required to prove they no longer present a risk and meet all eligibility requirements. However, some convictions result in lifetime prohibitions with no restoration possible.

New Jersey builds upon federal firearm restrictions with more comprehensive prohibitions. While federal law focuses primarily on felony convictions, New Jersey disqualifies people convicted of any crime that could result in one-year sentences, plus disorderly persons offenses and any conviction involving domestic violence. The state also regulates the possession of ammunition, exceeding federal requirements.

Penalties for illegal weapon possession in New Jersey include severe mandatory sentences. Carrying a handgun without a valid permit constitutes a second-degree crime with maximum sentences of ten years in state prison. Possessing weapons for unlawful purposes can result in up to five years imprisonment, while possession of prohibited items like gravity knives or stun guns constitutes fourth-degree crimes.

For those facing firearms charges or permit denials in New Jersey, consulting an experienced criminal defense attorney may help navigate the state's complex weapons laws and protect constitutional rights.

About Lustberg Law Offices, LLC:

Lustberg Law Offices, LLC is a Hackensack-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense with a focus on firearms charges and weapons offenses. Led by attorney Adam M. Lustberg, certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Criminal Trial Attorney, the firm represents clients throughout Bergen County and across New Jersey. For consultations, call (201) 880-5311.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website:

Email:...

Website: