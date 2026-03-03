Gregory Lamont Brown Releases New Dark Fantasy Novel Elara's Silence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Elara's Silence by Gregory Lamont Brown"

Elara's Silence introduces a new voice in dark epic fantasy, weaving gothic atmosphere with political intrigue and a mythic system in which prophecy is not simply foretold-it is constructed.

In the world of the Crimson Courts, history is controlled by those who control lineage. Vampire dynasties guard their bloodlines as instruments of power, while secret orders preserve a sentient force known as the Gospel-a living scripture that records memory and shapes destiny. Within this system, prophecy is less revelation than authorship.

Elara Winterbourne was meant to be erased from that record. Sealed away to protect a fragile balance of power, her existence was written out of lineage and law. When she awakens centuries ahead of schedule, that balance begins to fracture.

Her return threatens more than political stability. It challenges the authority of courts built on inherited control. Vampire houses move to contain her before genealogies collapse. Wolf alphas recognize a figure marked not only by fate but by the potential to alter ancestral bonds. And those tasked with preserving the Gospel sense something shifting within the text itself.

Dark, character-driven, and grounded in complex moral stakes, Elara's Silence explores inheritance, agency, and the consequences of defying systems designed to endure. The novel launches The Hollow Gospel Chronicles, a multi-book saga centered on power, legacy, and the contested ownership of history.

Elara's Silence is available on Amazon.

About the Author

Gregory Lamont Brown is the author of The Hollow Gospel Chronicles, a dark epic fantasy series centered on prophecy, inheritance, and the politics of memory. Raised in Chicago, Brown writes immersive, character-focused fiction that examines how power is preserved-and how it is challenged.

His work combines gothic atmosphere with structured mythic systems, exploring supernatural dynasties, ritual law, and the fragile architecture of legacy. Elara's Silence marks the opening installment of a planned multi-book series.