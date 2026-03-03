Nef El Bey Founder Of Insured By Nef Discussing Financial Empowerment For Beauty Professionals

From Service Provider to Wealth Steward: Financial Empowerment for Beauty Professionals

Insights from the Afrikan Intelligence International Hair Show Conference

The worlds of finance and cosmetology converged during the international hair show conference Afrikan Intelligence, held virtually February 15–16 and streamed to a global audience. The founders of Afrikan Intelligence Thando Kafele (The King of Loc) and Mekeba Eady so graciously extended the invite. The featured session, From Service Provider to Wealth Steward, focused on equipping beauty professionals with the financial knowledge and tools needed to transform income earned behind the chair into long-term, sustainable wealth.

The cosmetology industry is experiencing a pivotal economic shift often described as the“Great Wealth Transfer.” While the sector generates billions annually, many professionals remain financially vulnerable because their earnings are directly tied to the hours they work. Without structures for asset-building, succession planning, or income protection, years of success can be difficult to preserve.

The 60-minute educational session addressed this challenge by guiding attendees through the transition from a skilled-service mindset to a business ownership and legacy-building perspective. Participants were introduced to foundational wealth strategies designed to help them scale beyond transactional income, create continuity in the event of illness or injury, and develop systems that support both present operations and future security.

A central theme of the presentation examined a critical question facing many independent beauty professionals: how lifestyle and business stability would be maintained if they were suddenly unable to work. By reframing financial planning as an essential component of professional development, the session emphasized that wealth stewardship is as vital to longevity in the industry as technical expertise.

Nef shared:“I am excited to share tools with the industry that will save the business owner from financial ruin and leave a legacy.”

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, integrating financial literacy into professional education is emerging as a key factor in helping entrepreneurs protect their earnings, expand their impact, and build generational stability.

This effort focuses on bridging the gap between the financial services sector and the cosmetology community by providing accessible education, practical wealth-building frameworks, and strategies tailored to independent professionals and small business owners in the beauty space.

About Nef El Bey

Nefertarei El Bey (Nef-er-tar-ee) a woman whose goal in life is to be integral and live a purpose filled life. I worked in healthcare for over 23 years. My past experiences prepared me for a variety of development and leadership. I have worn lots of hats: Insurance Claims Management, Customer Service Management, Medical Billing and Coding, Auditor for Subrogation Cases. The list goes on and on.

The commonality of all these roles are people. Everyone wants to be heard and understood. All the roles I found myself being a liaison between the company and the people. This is how I came to know my true purpose, being a servant to man.

I am honored to be a community resource, helping individuals understand Medicare plans and final expense. I am a licensed agent for health and life in 13 states. I am invested in each client by educating and keeping them informed of updates.

I am a wife, mother, grandma, sister, auntie, daughter, and most importantly a child of God. I reside with my husband in Concord NC. My ideal weekend is not to have plans and do NOTHING!!! Nevertheless, when you hear my name or think of me know, I am passionate and always grateful to serve!!!

