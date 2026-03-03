Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 70+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) pipeline landscape. It covers the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On February 19, 2026- Boehringer Ingelheim announced a study is to find out whether a medicine called survodutide helps people living with obesity or overweight and a confirmed or presumed liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) to have less liver fat and to lose weight. Participants are put into 2 groups randomly, which means by chance. 1 group gets different doses of survodutide and 1 group gets placebo. Placebo looks like survodutide but does not contain any medicine.

On February 17, 2026- Novo Nordisk A/S conducted a study will last for about 5 years. Participants will have up to 21 clinic visits and 9 phone calls with the clinical staff during the study. Some of the clinic visits may be spread over more than one day. Participants with other chronic liver diseases cannot take part in this study. Women cannot take part in the study if they are pregnant, breast-feeding or plan to become pregnant during the study period.

On February 11, 2026- Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. initiated a Phase 2b study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of once-daily, oral administration of 80 or 160 mg HSK31679 versus matching placebo in Patients With Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Fibrosis.

DelveInsight's Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis treatment.

The leading Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Companies such as Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk A/S, 89bio, Inventiva Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Oramed, MediciNova, Lipocine, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, HighTide Biopharma, Poxel, Tern Pharmaceuticals, J2H Biotech, Gannex Pharma, GSK, Sinew Pharma, Cerenis Therapeutics, Melior Pharmaceuticals, Lin BioScience, Akero Therapeutics, NorthSea Therapeutics and others. Promising Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Therapies such as Semaglutide, HEC96719, DA-1241, Sitagliptin, Saroglitazar Magnesium 2mg, Vonafexor, PF-06835919, BMS-986036 and others.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Overview

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a progressive form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) characterized by liver inflammation, hepatocyte injury, and fat accumulation in the absence of significant alcohol intake. It is most commonly associated with metabolic conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and insulin resistance. NASH can lead to serious liver complications, including fibrosis, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma, with up to 40% of patients developing some degree of fibrosis. While minor fat deposition in the liver may occur in healthy individuals, NASH is considered pathologic when steatosis affects at least 5% of hepatocytes and is accompanied by inflammation and cellular injury. Primary NASH, which this discussion focuses on, arises in the setting of metabolic dysfunction and is distinct from secondary forms caused by drugs or toxins.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Emerging Drugs Profile

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

Semaglutide, developed by Novo Nordisk, is a Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist (GLP-1 RA) being explored for the treatment of liver fibrosis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). It aims to improve liver histology and promote NAFLD resolution. Semaglutide has demonstrated improvements in lipid profiles, liver steatosis, and fibrosis parameters, as well as reductions in BMI among patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity with NAFLD. Semaglutide exerts beneficial effects on NAFLD through several mechanisms. It enhances incretin function by activating GLP-1 receptors. Beyond weight loss-related benefits, semaglutide has antioxidative effects and reduces mitochondrial damage, which plays a central role in the pathogenesis and progression of NAFLD. Additionally, it has anti-inflammatory effects, inhibiting the upregulation of pro-inflammatory factors and down-regulating the expression of inflammatory factors. Novo Nordisk also announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and granted Priority Review for Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg to treat noncirrhotic MASH in adults with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis). Currently, the drug is registered for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Aramchol: Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Aramchol (Arachidyl Amido Cholanoic Acid) is a first-in-class, novel synthetic small molecule, a conjugate of Cholic Acid and Arachidic Acid, liver targeted SCD1 modulator, developed as an oral therapy for the treatment of NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis) and fibrosis. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol, by targeting this single receptor, induces a cascade of events that leads to two main changes; in hepatocytes, Aramchol elevates the fatty acids oxidation (or in other words – fat burn) and influences AMPK, which results also in reducing glycemic parameters; and in hepatic stellate cells, Aramchol has been shown to down-regulate the expression and activity of stearoyl-CoA desaturase-1 (SCD-1), resulting in a direct effect on fibrogenesis. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Survodutide: Boehringer Ingelheim

Survodutide is an innovative dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist designed to address metabolic dysfunction and liver disorders. By targeting key metabolic pathways, Survodutide helps regulate glucose metabolism, lipid accumulation, and inflammatory responses, which are critical factors in the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This therapeutic approach aims to reduce liver fat, improve insulin sensitivity, and support liver health, making it a potential treatment option for patients at risk of liver fibrosis and cirrhosis. As part of the evolving landscape of metabolic and liver disease management, Survodutide represents a novel strategy for addressing liver dysfunction while promoting overall metabolic balance. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

AZD2693: AstraZeneca

AZD2693 is a liver-targeted antisense oligonucleotide against PNPLA3 mRNA. AZD2693 lowers the mRNA expression of PNPLA3 in patients that are homozygotes for the 148M risk allele thereby reducing an important disease driver for NASH. AZD2693 has been evaluated in 3-month repeat dose subcutaneous toxicity study in preclinical species. Findings were consistent with typical class effects of ASOs, including histiocytic infiltration in multiple tissues and evidence of ASO accumulation in liver and spleen. No effects were attributed to the reduction in PNPLA3. Preclinical safety pharmacology studies have also been conducted with no effects on the respiratory, cardiovascular, and central and peripheral nervous systems. Under preclinical pharmacology, Murine PNPLA3 tool ASO has been shown to reduce liver steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis in homozygous PNPLA3 148M knock-in mice. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

ALN-HSD: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

ALN-HSD is an investigational, subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic targeting HSD17B13 for the treatment of NASH. It is being developed by Regeneron in collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals following the identification of a loss-of-function variant in HSD17B13 that is associated with a reduced risk of chronic liver disease and progression from steatosis to steatohepatitis. Studies have shown that Individuals with two copies of the loss-of-function variant in the HSD17B13 gene, which encodes the hepatic lipid droplet protein hydroxysteroid 17-beta dehydrogenase 13, had lower risk of alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic cirrhosis than individuals with two functioning copies of the gene. These individuals also had lower risk of alcoholic liver disease and 30 percent lower risk of nonalcoholic liver disease than people with functioning copies of the gene. The variant is also associated with a reduced risk of NASH, suggesting that loss of HSD17B13 function protects from progression to later, more clinically-impactful stages of liver disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market .

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Companies

Coverage- Global

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Therapies- Semaglutide, HEC96719, DA-1241, Sitagliptin, Saroglitazar Magnesium 2mg, Vonafexor, PF-06835919, BMS-986036 and others.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

