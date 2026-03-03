Metastatic Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 100+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 1 00+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Metastatic Breast Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Learn more about our innovative pipeline today! @

Key takeaways from the Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report



On February 27, 2026- University of Virginia announced a study Phase I will determine a safe dose of the combination of PBZ and HER2 BATs in 3 to 18 patients. In the phase II portion, an additional 12 patients will be treated at the selected dose to further evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy.

On February 27, 2026, Yale University initiated a study is to test the good and bad effects of a drug called trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in adult patients with metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer and which patients might benefit the most from T-DXd.

On February 25, 2026- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center conducted a phase II study to find out if the study drug, enzalutamide, alone or combined with the study drug, mifepristone, is effective in treating advanced or metastatic androgen receptor-positive (AR+) triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) or estrogen receptor-low breast cancer (ER-low BC), and whether these study treatments work as well as standard chemotherapy with carboplatin, paclitaxel, capecitabine, or eribulin.

On February 10, 2026, Eli Lilly and Company announced a phase 3 study is to assess the efficacy and safety of the addition of Tersolisib (LY4064809/STX-478) to other anti-cancer drugs as first treatment for advanced hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Participants can remain in the study as long as the drug is helping the cancer without unbearable side effects.

DelveInsight's Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment.

The leading Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies such as Roche, RemeGen, SynCore Biotechnology, Allarity Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Byondis B.V., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Ambrx, Inc., Daehwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Phoenix Molecular Designs, GlycoMimetics Incorporated, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Menarini Group, Samus Therapeutics, Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Immutep Limited, Arvinas Inc., G1 Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd., Pfizer, OncoTherapy Science, Inc., Eisai Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Tyme, Inc., Orion Pharma, HiberCell, Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, OncoPep Inc., and Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. Ltd, and others. Promising Metastatic Breast Cancer therapies in the various stages of development include Tucatinib, Capecitabine, Trastuzumab, Palifosfamide, Bavituximab, NK105, Paclitaxel, Navelbine, Herceptin, and others

Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in care @ Metastatic Breast Cancer Clinical Trials Assessment

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Overview

Metastatic breast cancer (also called stage IV) is breast cancer that has spread to another part of the body, most commonly the liver, brain, bones, or lungs. The symptoms of metastatic breast cancer can vary greatly depending on the location of the cancer. This section covers the symptoms of breast cancer that has spread to the bone, lung, brain, and liver, and the tests used to diagnose metastatic breast cancer.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Giredestrant: Roche

Giredestrant is a next generation investigational Selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), designed to fully block ER signalling with robust receptor occupancy. Oestrogen encourages HR-positive breast cancer cells to grow by attaching to the ER. Giredestrant works by blocking this receptor to prevent the action of oestrogen, and in the process causes the receptor to be degraded. This investigational medicine has also shown efficacy regardless of ESR1 mutation status (mutations in the ESR1 gene are important mechanisms of resistance to hormone therapy).

Disitamab Vedotin: RemeGen

Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) is a novel anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) which is currently across various solid tumor types. It was the first domestically-developed ADC in China approved by the CDE for clinical development in China. ADCs are a therapeutic modality consisting of an antibody molecule linked to a highly cytotoxic agent, and is typically designed to specifically deliver chemotherapies to tumor cells.

EndoTAG®-1 (SB05): SynCore Biotechnology

SB05 is an innovative composition of the established cytostatic drug paclitaxel combined with neutral and positive lipids. Due to the positively charged lipids, SB05 interacts with newly developing, negatively charged endothelial cells, which are especially required for the growth of tumor blood vessels. The SB05 paclitaxel component attacks the activated endothelial cells as they divide, thus targeting the blood supply to tumors without affecting the supply to not activated endothelial cells of healthy tissue. By doing this, SB05 is expected to prevent the formation of new tumor blood vessels and to inhibit tumor growth.

Stenoparib (2X-121): Allarity Therapeutics

Stenoparib (2X-121) is a unique, small molecule dual targeted inhibitor of Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerases (PARP 1 and 2) and telomerase maintenance enzymes (Tankyrase 1 and 2). Allarity exclusively in-licensed it (globally) from Eisai. Given its novel mechanism of action and ability to cross the blood brain barrier (BBB), plus its associated DRP®, stenoparib is poised to yield improved efficacy, lower toxicity, and lower drug resistance compared the other late-stage or marketed PARP inhibitors.

Learn more about Metastatic Breast Cancer Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking Metastatic Breast Cancer Research and development projects @ Metastatic Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Metastatic Breast Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Breast Cancer market

Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies

Roche, RemeGen, SynCore Biotechnology, Allarity Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Byondis B.V., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Ambrx, Inc., Daehwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Phoenix Molecular Designs, GlycoMimetics Incorporated, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Menarini Group, Samus Therapeutics, Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Immutep Limited, Arvinas Inc., G1 Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd., Pfizer, OncoTherapy Science, Inc., Eisai Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Tyme, Inc., Orion Pharma, HiberCell, Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, OncoPep Inc., and Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. Ltd, and others.

Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Metastatic Breast Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of disease @ Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies- Roche, RemeGen, SynCore Biotechnology, Allarity Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Byondis B.V., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Ambrx, Inc., Daehwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Phoenix Molecular Designs, GlycoMimetics Incorporated, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Menarini Group, Samus Therapeutics, Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Immutep Limited, Arvinas Inc., G1 Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd., Pfizer, OncoTherapy Science, Inc., Eisai Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Tyme, Inc., Orion Pharma, HiberCell, Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, OncoPep Inc., and Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. Ltd, and others. Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapies- Tucatinib, Capecitabine, Trastuzumab, Palifosfamide, Bavituximab, NK105, Paclitaxel, Navelbine, Herceptin, and others.

For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and future plans, read the full details of Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline on our website @ Metastatic Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMetastatic Breast Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMetastatic Breast Cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Giredestrant: RocheDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Stenoparib - Allarity TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)ARV-471: ArvinasDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMetastatic Breast Cancer Key CompaniesMetastatic Breast Cancer Key ProductsMetastatic Breast Cancer- Unmet NeedsMetastatic Breast Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersMetastatic Breast Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMetastatic Breast Cancer Analyst ViewsMetastatic Breast Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.