MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ALUULA Launches ALUULA DEIFIED: R&D Innovation with 'The Ross Effect' Wing Concept One-off concept 100% ALUULA mono-material utilizing ALUULA's proprietary welded no-sew construction, showcases the future of welded composite textiles

March 02, 2026 5:30 PM EST | Source: ALUULA Composites Inc.

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (" ALUULA " or the " Company ") today announced the launch of ALUULA DEIFIED, a new R&D innovation initiative showcasing one-off concept demo products designed with ALUULA's next-generation high-performance, ultra-light, no-sew, no-adhesive, recycle-ready fabrics. ALUULA is a disruptor in the composite materials market, and ALUULA DEIFIED takes it to the next level. By collaborating with innovative designers using ALUULA's continuously evolving high-performance mono-materials, ALUULA DEIFIED pushes the boundaries of innovation and advanced construction design to new possibilities.

Disrupting and redefining the composite materials market

Traditional composite materials rely on sewn seams, adhesives, and multi-material assemblies that can introduce structural weaknesses, add weight, and limit recyclability. Performance is often prioritized over durability and sustainability.

ALUULA challenges that model.

Starting in 2019, the Company set out to radically change markets like windsports with its patented ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) high-performance composite fabrics and game-changing no-sew construction. Using the Company's patented UHMWPE composite fabrics which are in excess of eight times stronger than steel by weight, ALUULA eliminates traditional adhesives through a proprietary, adhesive-free, no-sew construction process. The result is an ultra-light, waterproof, UV-resistant composite material designed for strength, longevity, and circularity.

With ALUULA DEIFIED, the Company takes this philosophy further.

Introducing 'The Ross Effect' Concept Wing

Debuting under ALUULA DEIFIED is 'The Ross Effect,' a one-of-a-kind wing engineered with ALUULA-74, one of the Company's next-generation composite materials, weighing just 74 g/m2.

Named after a leading wing designer Ross Harrington and developed in collaboration with ALUULA's R&D team, supported by Chief Scientific Officer Tyler Cuthbert, 'The Ross Effect' was built with a singular objective: maximize welded construction using only ALUULA materials. This includes the canopy and analyzing the resulting impacts to understand the limits of building with ALUULA materials and welded no-sew construction.

The result is a fully welded, mono-material wing concept that reimagines airframe construction.

"We have been sharing with our customers the no-sew techniques enabled by our materials since 2019 with external commercial uptake starting in 2023. 'The Ross Effect' takes this further as it is not a commercial launch product; it is a proof-of-possibility. With these R&D projects, we are validating next-generation applications before potential commercial release, thereby extending the product's potential for brand partners and raising performance benchmarks across the market," said Sage Berryman, CEO and President of ALUULA.

"Ross brings an exceptional level of design intuition and construction discipline to this project. 'The Ross Effect' shows how his deep understanding of load paths, seam architecture and airframe behavior can be translated into a fully welded wing. Through ALUULA DEIFIED, we're capturing those techniques and accelerating how they're shared with our brand partners and innovative manufacturers. We're excited to see how these construction methods continue to evolve as they are adopted and refined into widely available products from our brand partners," said Tyler Cuthbert, Chief Scientific Officer of ALUULA.

Key Technical Highlights:



3x lighter welded construction using ALUULA-74 compared to conventional GC-82 (ALUULA's first and leading material introduced into the windsports market) construction

Up to 45% fewer manufacturing steps versus traditional sewn construction, reducing complexity and production touchpoints

No-Sew seam strengths exceeding the sewn alternatives with the same material, at a fraction of the weight of conventional sewn seams on current wings



Seams are over 60% stronger and have over 50% lower elongation

No-Sew intersection seams showed increased stiffness compared to sewn seams within the expected load range of inflated windsport products, often exceeding 100% comparatively to common sewn seams

No sewing thread, assembly tape, or adhesive eliminating additional weight and non-ALUULA components

100% mono-material construction, enabling improved recyclability

Fully welded closing and intersection seams with seamless panel transitions, reducing bulges and increasing structural stiffness and responsiveness

Improved tear resistance, helping prevent rip or tear propagation Designed with end-of-life recyclability in mind

By eliminating sewn seams and adhesive layers, 'The Ross Effect' concept wing demonstrates how mono-material construction can improve structural strength and reduce manufacturing complexity.

ALUULA DEIFIED continues to innovate

ALUULA DEIFIED will continue to showcase future one-off concept products designed to innovate ALUULA's materials, manufacturing techniques, and circular construction systems.

By advancing no-sew, adhesive-free composite technologies since 2019, ALUULA is pushing the boundaries of what high-performance fabrics can achieve across windsports, aerospace, defense, and other advanced industrial applications.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high-performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

aluula

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sage Berryman

Chief Executive Officer

1-888-724-2470

For ALUULA media relations, please contact:

...

ALUULA's Brand Partners

The term "brand partners" does not refer to formal partnerships with our customers. The term refers to marketing relationships with our customers who use ALUULA's technology as a brand ingredient in their products.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: ALUULA Composites Inc.