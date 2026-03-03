MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Medaro Mining Announces Digital Marketing Services Extension Agreement

March 02, 2026 9:30 PM EST | Source: Medaro Mining Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 23, 2026, it has entered into an agreement with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ( "Senergy" ) for a four-month digital marketing extension campaign.

Senergy's services consist of digital, influencer and video marketing, native advertising in Germany, media program management and coordination, and reporting and analytics. Senergy is a Vancouver, British Columbia based communications and media marketing company focused on helping public companies reach new investors and maintain relationships with shareholders using online strategies. For more information regarding Senergy, please visit: .

Senergy has been retained for an additional four months of services. In consideration for the services provided by Senergy and in connection with media and advertising budget, the Company has agreed to pay CAD$206,000 plus GST to Senergy.

Senergy and its principal and Chief Executive Officer, Aleem Fidai, are at arm's length to the Company and have advised they do not own any securities in the Company.

About Medaro

Medaro mining is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Canada. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

For more information, investors should review the Company's public filings, which are available at .

On Behalf of the Company

Mark Ireton

CEO & Director Medaro Mining Corp.

220 - 333 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 4C1

Email: ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Medaro Mining Corp.