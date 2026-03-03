403
Abrasilver, American Eagle, Agnico Eagle At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.64. Monday, AbraSilver announced that its flagship Diablillos silver-gold project has been formally approved for inclusion under Argentina's Large Investment Incentive Regime. The approval was confirmed by Argentina's Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, through his official X account on Friday February 27th.
American Eagle Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.21. American Eagle Gold plans C$34.5M financing; Eric Sprott to acquire 9.9% stake
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $338.11. Agnico Eagle rose 2.3% on volume of 100 shares
Avanti Gold Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.00. Monday, Avanti Gold reported assay results from historical drilling highlighting High-Grade near surface mineralization at the Akyanga Deposit Including 4.60 g/t over 12.7m.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $28.03. Friday, Almonty rose 0.7% on volume of 200 shares.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.43. Alvopetro announces our reserves as at December 31, 2025 with total proved reserves of 8.1 MMboe and total proved plus probable reserves of 13.1 MMboe, increases of 79% and 43%, respectively, from December 31, 2024
Awale Resources Limited (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.15. Awalé reported assay results from the first six holes of its high-grade underground drilling program at the BBM gold-copper discovery within the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.87. Hudbay Minerals and Arizona Sonoran have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Hudbay has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of ASCU.
Gold X2 Mining Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.45. Last week, Gold X2 announced that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement
Bear Creek Mining Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.21. Last week, Highlander Silver Corp. announced the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia)
BQE Water Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $73.80. BQE Water has entered into a contract with Hudbay Minerals Inc. (Hudbay) to progress the engineering design of a SART plant which will be integrated into their mill in Snow Lake, Manitoba, to the Issued-for-Construction (IFC) phase of the project.
Blackrock Silver Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.31. Blackrock Silver announced last week the mobilization of drill rigs for two major resource expansion drill campaigns at the Tonopah West project located along the Walker Lane Trend in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada
Belo Sun Mining Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.23. La Mancha Investments last week subscribed for 50,587,226 common shares in the capital of Belo Sun Mining for aggregate consideration of CAD $21,752,507
Baytex Energy Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.25. Last week, Baytex announced is will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operating results after the close of markets on Wednesday March 4.
B2Gold Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.26. Last week, B2 Gold fell 1.3% on volume of 7,344,708 shares.
