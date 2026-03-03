China's Undersea Great Wall Targets US Sub Supremacy

MENAFN - Asia Times) Beneath the waves of the Pacific, China is quietly building a layered undersea warfare system designed not just to contest US submarines, but to secure its nuclear deterrent and reshape the region's strategic balance.

In testimony before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Rear Admiral Mike Brookes warned that China views undersea warfare as central to“systems confrontation,” integrating air, surface, seabed and undersea sensors into a networked architecture to control key maritime areas and compel adversary submarines to withdraw.

Brookes said China already fields more than 60 submarines-including Shang III nuclear guided missile submarines (SSGNs) equipped with a 24-cell vertical launch system (VLS) and Type 094 Jin-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) armed with JL-3 missiles capable of targeting portions of the US from bastion waters. He added that China is expanding production capacity to sustain force growth through the 2030s.

An SSGN is a nuclear-powered guided missile submarine designed to launch large numbers of cruise missiles for precision land-attack and maritime strike missions. An SSBN is built for strategic nuclear deterrence and carries submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) as its primary armament.

He added that next-generation Type 095 SSN and Type 096 SSBNs, unmanned undersea vehicles, and the“Blue Ocean Information Network” seabed sensor grid aim to erode US stealth advantages, complicate US undersea operations, and enable persistent surveillance across the South China Sea and beyond.

In contrast to SSGNs and SSBNs, an SSN is a nuclear-powered attack submarine designed for multi-mission operations, including hunting enemy submarines and surface ships, gathering intelligence, and supporting special operations.

Vice Admiral Richard Seif testified that China is working to narrow the US's undersea“stealth margin” through submarine modernization, expanded anti-submarine warfare forces and what public reporting calls an“Underwater Great Wall” of fixed and mobile sensors in strategically vital chokepoints.