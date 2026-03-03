APNRTS Monitors 10 Lakh Telugu People In Gulf Amid Middle East Crisis

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) is closely monitoring around 10 lakh people from Andhra Pradesh working in Gulf countries amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, with APNRT CEO Dr Ravi Vemuru stating that the situation is particularly critical in Bahrain.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Vemuru said APNRT has deployed nearly 100 coordinators who are closely monitoring the situation on the ground and arranging transportation support for people wherever required. "From AP, we have about 10 lakh people in seven Middle Eastern countries and Iran. The situation is changing daily. Initially, everyone was worried and panicked, especially the residents. We alleviated their fears, thinking the war would be short-lived. But, as it extended, we called, and many of the residents felt safe and supported by their governments," Dr Vemuru said.

Support Amid Travel Disruptions

He added that many people got stuck in Dubai and Kuwait due to halted flights, and APNRT offered them three options: stay at the airport or a hotel, contact coordinators for support, or go to Muscat and fly back to India. "Many people took that route, so we arranged for transportation. By evening, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia opened their airspace. However, people had to cross borders, and getting transit visas was a nuisance," he said.

Bahrain Situation Critical

Dr Vemuru highlighted that Bahrain was the hardest hit among all Gulf countries. "Bahrain was hardest hit, with some buildings near the American base also being struck. The government evacuated people to shelters. We had a long Zoom call yesterday with about 250 people from all 7 countries. They said only Bahrain had the problem. There wasn't enough food. We also have a lot of Telugu workers in the camps. Our local coordinators in Bahrain are doing an excellent job, even financing the food themselves. If the situation continues, they may need state assistance, which we are prepared to provide," he said.

New Challenges and Government Monitoring

He added that Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivasagar and Chief Minister have been closely monitoring the situation through real-time updates, with reports of every event reaching them.

Dr Vemuru said a new challenge emerged on Tuesday morning regarding workers classified as essential by local governments. "This morning, we encountered a new issue. Many people planning to return to India are now classified as essential workers by local governments, especially those working in construction or oil and gas. They cannot leave, though they still receive pay. This is the challenge we will address today," he said.

Global Economic Repercussions

He also noted that due to the ongoing war, the Indian rupee has weakened and oil prices are rising sharply, warning that this conflict will have a significant global impact. "Due to the ongoing war, the Indian rupee has weakened, and oil prices are rising sharply. This conflict will have a significant global impact," Dr Vemuru added.

Both the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh are actively working on addressing the situation and ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian nationals in the Gulf region. (ANI)

