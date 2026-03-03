Angola Delivers Third FIFA- And Union Of European Football Associations (UEFA)-Compliant Stadium In Five Months

Last week, the Government of Angola has inaugurated the new Huambo Stadium Daniel Cassoma Lutucuta, a 10,000-seat multi-purpose sports facility, delivered by Mitrelli ( ), built in compliance with FIFA, UEFA and World Athletics (IAAF) standards. This marks the third internationally certified arena inaugurated over the past five months, following the completion of the Uíge and Bengo facilities. Together, the three stadiums signal growing momentum across Africa to develop competition-ready infrastructure capable of attracting regional tournaments and elevating the continent's global sporting footprint.

The inauguration was led by His Excellency Rui Falcão Pinto de Andrade, Minister of Youth and Sports, and attended by Her Excellency Sílvia Lutucuta, Minister of Health, and His Excellency Pereira Alfredo, Governor of Huambo Province, alongside senior officials from central and local government, as well as members of the Mitrelli leadership team. The ceremony reflected the Government of Angola's continued commitment to strengthening national sports infrastructure and empowering youth through world-class facilities.

“This is not just a stadium. It is an affirmation of Angola's capacity. It is proof that our country has technical competence, strategic vision, and ambition to build world-class infrastructure,“ said the Minister of Youth and Sports of Angola, H.E. Rui Luís Falcão Pinto de Andrade ( ), during the inauguration.

The stadium is named after Daniel Cassoma Lutucuta, one of Angola's most respected football figures, remembered for his technical excellence, leadership, and enduring service to the nation. During the ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports, H.E. Rui Falcão Pinto de Andrade described the naming as the preservation of“a legacy of dignity, commitment, and responsibility”, underscoring the values the facility is intended to inspire in future generations.

“Behind every inclusive sports facility are thousands of future stories - athletes, families, entrepreneurs, entire communities,” said Rodrigo Manso, CEO of Mitrelli.“When infrastructure is executed with purpose, it becomes a multiplier of human potential. Delivering three internationally compliant arenas in five months reflects a clear national priority: investing in youth and advancing Angola's presence on the global stage. Mitrelli is proud to contribute to this vision and its realization.”

The Huambo multi-purpose complex features a full international-size pitch, athletics track, dedicated athlete and referee facilities, anti-doping infrastructure, and broadcast-ready media zones aligned with UEFA Category IV standards. The rapid rollout reflects Angola's broader strategy to align with evolving CAF infrastructure requirements for competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while strengthening its role in Africa's expanding sports economy.

