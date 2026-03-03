IN PHOTOS: Heavy Displacement In Southern Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Heavy displacement has been reported in the southern Lebanese town of al-Abbassieh, where Al Jazeera stated that families were seen walking on the streets after leaving their homes at dawn due to the Israeli escalation in the country.A family rides in the back of a truck as motorists block the roads as they flee villages in southern Lebanon along the coastal road through the city of Sidon on March 2, 2026. (Photo by Mahmoud Zayyat / AFP)

Also reported were vehicle congestion in several axes, with families moving their belongings to safer areas.A family rides in the back of a lorry as motorists flee villages in southern Lebanon along the coastal road through the city of Sidon on March 2, 2026. (Photo by Mahmoud Zayyat / AFP)