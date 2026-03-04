403
Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the decisive role of Qatar Armed Forces, under the leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in successfully countering the successive waves of Iranian attacks that targeted several areas in the country, and to its high and complete readiness, security vigilance, and joint coordination between the concerned authorities, thus confirming its worthiness in protecting the security of the country and firmly addressing any external threat it is exposed to Cabinet also praised the great and appreciated efforts of the Ministry of Interior and all relevant state agencies, which have been working around the clock to protect public safety, ensure the continuity of services, and continuously monitor developments on the ground Cabinet reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Qatar's territory, which cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext, as it constitutes a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a direct attack on its security and territorial integrity, without regard for the principles of good neighborliness and the State of Qatar's continuous efforts to resolve the dispute through dialogue and peaceful means, and to spare the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region the dangers of wars. The Cabinet stressed that the State of Qatar reserves its full right to respond to this attack in accordance with the provisions of international law and in a manner commensurate with the nature of the attack, in defense of its sovereignty and in preservation of its security and national interests Cabinet also reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, affirming its full solidarity with these fraternal countries in all measures they may take to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability Cabinet voiced its sincere thanks and appreciation to the fraternal and friendly countries for their sincere feelings and firm solidarity with the State of Qatar, and for their strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant violation and heinous attack on its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity Cabinet affirmed that, in accordance with the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, all relevant authorities are performing their duties to the fullest extent in dealing with the current situation with the highest levels of readiness and competence Cabinet then listened to a briefing from HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, during which he reviewed the progress of the successful operations of Qatar Armed Forces in countering Iranian attacks. His Excellency indicated that the air defense systems and fighter aircraft are operating with full efficiency and capability, along with monitoring and early warning systems. His Excellency emphasized that Qatar Armed Forces possess the full capabilities and potential to protect the security of the country and to firmly address any external threat Cabinet also listened to a briefing from HE Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the Civil Defense Council Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, in which His Excellency affirmed that the security situation is stable and under complete control, and that the competent security authorities continue to deal with various situations in the field with efficiency and competence, and that all concerned authorities are working in full coordination and effective integration, in a way that supports the security and safety system and preserves the vital interests of the State. His Excellency stressed that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors is a top priority, and that the response teams are working around the clock to follow up on developments light of the ongoing monitoring of current developments, a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers concerned, each in his area of expertise, provided briefings on the conditions and preparations of the vital sectors in question, particularly with regard to the level of readiness of the strategic stock of food security, energy, health services, education, transportation, environment and climate change, and cybersecurity Cabinet was reassured of the high readiness of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior to address any attack on the security and sovereignty of the country, and of the stability of the security situation and the soundness of the procedures and plans put in place to ensure public safety, the continuity of public and health services and readiness to deal with emergencies. The Cabinet was also reassured of the availability of the strategic stock of basic commodities, food, medicines and medical supplies, with the continued smooth flow of supply chains through various routes to meet the needs of the country.
