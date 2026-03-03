Dubai Airports Begin Phased Return To Flights Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Airports will restart a limited number of flights from Dubai International and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International this evening, March 2, following a period of disruption that left thousands of passengers stranded and forced widespread cancellations.

The operator said only a small number of services will operate during the initial phase and urged travellers not to proceed to either airport unless their airline has contacted them directly with a confirmed departure time. The advisory is aimed at preventing congestion at terminals that are still managing operational constraints.

Dubai International, one of the world's busiest hubs for international passengers, handles tens of millions of travellers each year and serves as the primary base for Emirates airline and a major operating point for flydubai. Dubai World Central, which houses Al Maktoum International, supports both passenger and cargo operations and has increasingly been used to supplement capacity at DXB.

Airport authorities did not provide a detailed breakdown of which airlines or routes would resume first, but said coordination was under way with carriers, ground handlers and air traffic control to ensure a controlled restart. Flights are expected to be prioritised based on aircraft positioning, crew availability and onward connectivity, particularly for long-haul routes linking Europe, Asia and North America.

Passengers have been advised to check flight status directly with their airline before making any travel arrangements. Airlines are contacting affected customers to rebook journeys, arrange alternative routings or provide guidance on accommodation and compensation where applicable. Under UAE aviation regulations and international conventions, airlines are required to assist passengers during prolonged delays or cancellations, though the scale of disruption can affect the speed of processing claims.

Industry analysts say phased resumptions are standard practice at major hubs following significant operational interruptions, whether caused by technical outages, security concerns or airspace closures. Restarting too quickly can overwhelm systems and create further delays, particularly at an airport such as DXB, where tightly scheduled arrival and departure banks are designed to optimise connecting traffic within narrow time windows.

Aviation consultant John Strickland said large hub airports operate“as complex ecosystems”, where aircraft rotations, baggage handling, catering, fuelling and crew scheduling are interlinked.“If one element falls behind, it can cascade across the network,” he noted, adding that a measured restart helps stabilise operations more effectively than an abrupt return to full capacity.

Data from global aviation analytics firms show that Dubai International consistently ranks among the top airports worldwide for international passenger traffic, often handling more cross-border travellers than Heathrow or Singapore Changi. Emirates, the flag carrier of Dubai, relies heavily on connecting passengers transferring through DXB to sustain its long-haul model, making operational stability at the airport central to its business.

Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International has also grown in strategic importance. Although passenger volumes there remain lower than at DXB, the airport is positioned as a future mega-hub, with expansion plans aimed at significantly increasing capacity over the coming decades. Its cargo facilities are integral to the emirate's logistics sector, which supports trade flows between Asia, Europe and Africa.

Travel industry groups said communication with passengers would be critical over the coming hours. Social media platforms and airline apps are expected to play a key role in updating travellers, while call centres may face heavy demand. Some passengers reported extended waits for rebooking assistance earlier in the disruption, reflecting the strain on customer service channels.

Hospitality providers near the airports have also seen increased demand as stranded travellers sought accommodation. Hotel occupancy in the vicinity of DXB rose sharply during the suspension period, according to local tourism executives, though rates varied depending on availability.

Dubai's aviation sector is a cornerstone of the emirate's economy, contributing significantly to employment, tourism and trade. Prior to the disruption, passenger traffic had been recovering strongly, with airlines restoring routes and adding frequencies to meet rising demand across key markets. The phased reopening is therefore being closely watched by airlines and businesses that depend on the smooth functioning of the hub.

