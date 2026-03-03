403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stabilus SE Presents Product Solutions At Enforce Tac And Plans Significant Expansion Of Its Military Applications Business
|
Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Expansion
Stabilus SE presents product solutions at Enforce Tac and plans significant expansion of its military applications business
03.03.2026 / 07:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CORPORATE NEWS Stabilus SE presents product solutions at Enforce Tac and plans significant expansion of its military applications business
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: ...
Web: Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: ...
Charles Barker Corporate Communications About Stabilus Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see and. Important Notice This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. 03.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 261 8900 0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000STAB1L8
|WKN:
|STAB1L
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2284096
|
2284096 03.03.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment