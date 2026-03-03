Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Expansion

Stabilus SE presents product solutions at Enforce Tac and plans significant expansion of its military applications business

03.03.2026 / 07:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS Stabilus SE presents product solutions at Enforce Tac and plans significant expansion of its military applications business Vibration, recoil, and motion control technologies for safety-critical applications from Stabilus at the Enforce Tac 2026 security trade fair Strategic positioning as a technology partner for energy absorption, vibration isolation, and safe motion sequences in complex systems Significant increase in demand in the area of damping solutions and actuators for military applications. Revenue from military applications expected to at least triple by 2030 Koblenz, March 3, 2026 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, presented its expertise in motion control – particularly actuators – and damping technology for security-related applications at the Enforce Tac 2026 trade fair in Nuremberg. The trade fair is considered the central European platform for internal and external security and brings together international manufacturers, system integrators, and government representatives. Stabilus's trade fair presentation focused on solutions for vibration decoupling, recoil damping, and precise motion control, which are used in numerous safety-critical and military applications. These include armoured vehicles, military commercial vehicles, portable and platform-based ballistic systems, unmanned systems, sensor and optical platforms, as well as ergonomic seating and access solutions. With its high level of technological expertise, international positioning, and proven experience in meeting demanding aviation standards, Stabilus is continuously expanding its position in this market segment, which is characterized by long-term investment programs and high-quality requirements. The company is seeing a significant increase in demand, particularly in the area of damping solutions and actuators for safety-related applications, and has won orders from renowned international manufacturers in this area in recent months. Stabilus anticipates potential orders and call-offs with a total volume of around €200 million over the next five years, encompassing both military and dual-use applications. This projection includes remote handling solutions provided by Destaco subsidiary CRL, in addition to damping and actuator technologies. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "Our solutions contribute significantly to the stability, safety, and performance of complex systems. The response at Enforce Tac confirms that precise damping and motion control technologies are becoming increasingly important in safety-related environments." Jürgen Roland, Head of the Business Unit Industrial Components, added: "The growing global demand for military or civilian technology for military use across air, sea and land is also reflected in the increasing demand for our highly specialized damping and actuator solutions. As a result, we expect dynamic growth in the business related to these applications over the coming years, which are literally 'mission critical.' We will continue to refine and expand our technical consulting services and product offerings in order to participate in this growing market." Stabilus conservatively projects that revenue related solely to military applications will increase at least threefold by 2030, rising from the current mid-single-digit million range. In the past few weeks alone, the company has secured additional orders in the mid-single-digit million range, scheduled for phased delivery through the end of 2027. Specific applications include opening systems for cockpit canopies and hatches, vibration isolation for sensitive electronics as well as various types of damping systems to reduce vibrations, recoil and impacts, as used in portable and mounted systems or in laser-guided targeting. Investor contact:

About Stabilus Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index.

