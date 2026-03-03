New Four-Lane Bridge Near Farakka Barrage Set To Boost Bengal Connectivity
For decades, traffic movement across the Farakka Barrage-built in the 1960s-has been marked by persistent congestion, affecting daily commuters, students, transport operators and local residents.
The existing infrastructure has struggled to handle rising vehicular volumes connecting districts such as Malda and Murshidabad with the broader North Bengal region.
Officials said the new bridge is designed to decongest the corridor and ensure smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic. It is expected to facilitate the transport of agricultural produce from North Bengal to markets in South Bengal and other parts of the country, as well as support the movement of aggregates between West Bengal and Jharkhand.
Improved connectivity is also likely to benefit producers of regionally significant crops, including mangoes and litchis from Malda and Murshidabad, by reducing transit time.
It will provide improved access to destinations such as Kulik Bird Sanctuary, Gaur, and Adina Mosque, as well as hill destinations including Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and the state of Sikkim.
Project details indicate that the bridge has been specifically designed to ease congestion on the Farakka Barrage, strengthen intra-state connectivity and facilitate inter-state transport linkages. Once completed, it is expected to serve as a key infrastructure asset supporting regional mobility, trade and economic activity across eastern India.
(KNN Bureau)
