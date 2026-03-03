403
Israeli Airstrike Targets Al-Manar TV Headquarters in Beirut
(MENAFN) Israel has carried out an airstrike on the headquarters of Al-Manar TV in Beirut’s southern Dahiyeh district, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated broadcaster.
Al-Manar reported that its building in the Haret Hreik neighborhood was targeted, with loud explosions echoing across the area. The strike followed a warning issued by Israel late Monday regarding the Al-Manar facility, as reported by Lebanese broadcaster.
The escalation comes after Hezbollah announced early Monday that it had struck a military site in northern Israel with rockets and drones, describing the operation as retaliation for ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the broader US-Israeli offensive against Iran.
The Israeli military stated that its airstrikes in Beirut targeted what it called Hezbollah’s command centers and weapons storage sites.
The US and Israel have continued a large-scale campaign against Iran since Saturday, reportedly killing several senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.
Since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect in late November 2024, Israel has repeatedly violated the truce, carrying out near-daily attacks in Lebanon that have killed hundreds of people. The Israeli offensive against Lebanon began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024, resulting in over 4,000 deaths and approximately 17,000 injuries.
