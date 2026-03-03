Meet Bundl: The Startup Making High-End DIY Meeting Rooms & Home Theaters Possible

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Today, Bundl officially launches with a bold mission: to take the world of professional-grade control/automation and audio/video technology-once reserved for Fortune 500 companies and elite entertainment spaces-and bring it direct to everyday consumers.

Today's consumers dream big-120-inch home theaters, immersive gaming suites, creative studios, seamless hybrid meeting spaces-but often get intimidated by all the behind-the-scenes components making those experiences work.

Bundl Kits: Pro-Grade Tech, One Bundl

At the center of Bundl's launch are its flagship Bundl Kits: all-in-one technology packages designed to transform any room into a high-performance, connected experience. Each kit includes curated devices, touchscreens, accessories, cables, and setup instructions-all selected from the same trusted brands powering enterprise boardrooms, military and government agencies, hospitals, and studios.

“People want incredible experiences-cinematic home theaters, seamless meeting rooms, dynamic creative spaces-but often get intimidated by the daunting stack of gear behind the scenes making them work,” said a Bundl spokesperson.“We built Bundl to bring pro-grade performance to the everyday user-not by dumbing it down, but by bundling it intelligently.”

Whether for working, meeting, gaming, streaming, or relaxing, Bundl Kits make it possible to achieve results that once required custom installers and thousands of dollars in labor, now simplified into a guided DIY experience.

Bundl Basics: Everyday Essentials

Alongside its flagship kits, Bundl introduces Bundl Basics, a line of standalone products designed to elevate any space with quick, plug-and-play enhancements. From smart accessories to everyday audio/video tools, Bundl Basics offers quick and simple upgrades-perfect for expanding a Bundl setup or enhancing any home office, gaming station, cinema, or streaming setup.

Redefining Consumer Expectations

Bundl isn't just selling kits... it's redefining consumer expectations.

For decades, the AV and control/automation industry has relied on professional installers and complex design processes. Consumers have been conditioned to believe that premium performance is“too involved” or“too expensive.”

Bundl believes the opposite.

“We're giving everyday consumers the ability to build the rooms they used to only see on YouTube tours and tech blogs. Your dream home theater, your content studio, your enterprise-level meeting room-these should be attainable, not aspirational.”

The Future Is 'Bundl'ed

As consumer demand for smart spaces skyrockets, Bundl has positioned itself at the forefront of a new category: bundled, ready-to-use environments that instantly elevate how people work, meet, create, and play.

By simplifying the entire process, from selection to installation, Bundl is ushering in a new era of technological empowerment, delivering pro-grade performance straight to the consumer.

About Bundl

Bundl builds home and business technology solutions around a single mission: making professional-grade audio/video and control/automation accessible to everyone. Partnering with the same trusted manufacturers behind Fortune 500 boardrooms, government operations centers, and elite entertainment venues, Bundl delivers curated, ready-to-use technology kits straight to your door. From home offices and conference rooms to gaming setups and home theaters, Bundl makes premium, high-performance environments easy to design, easy to install, and easy to enjoy.

