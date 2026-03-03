403
Indonesia Is Ready to Facilitate Dialogue as Iran Conflict Intensifies
(MENAFN) Indonesia has offered to play a mediating role amid the growing conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel. The country’s top diplomat conveyed Jakarta’s willingness to assist in facilitating dialogue during a phone call on Tuesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
“Indonesia stands ready to play a constructive role in advancing peace, including offering our willingness to facilitate dialogue or mediation, with the common objective of preventing further escalation and stopping the unnecessary loss of innocent lives,” Sugiono said on the US social media platform X.
He called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and work toward immediate de-escalation. “Respect for international law and the UN Charter must be upheld. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable path to regional stability,” he added.
The phone conversation between Sugiono and Araghchi comes amid mounting tensions in the Middle East. On Monday, Araghchi also spoke with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi regarding the regional situation. According to statements from Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi expressed “deep concern” over the recent developments, condemned US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and offered condolences for the "tragic targeting" of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
