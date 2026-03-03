Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ADT Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses


2026-03-03 03:34:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT). The investigation focuses on whether ADT and its executive officers complied with federal securities laws.

What if I purchased ADT securities?

If you purchased ADT securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at... or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On March 2, 2026, ADT reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. The Company reported fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $1.276 billion and full-year revenue of approximately $5.129 billion. Market reports indicated that fourth-quarter revenue fell below analyst expectations.

ADT also provided 2026 guidance indicating that revenue and earnings per share are expected to be approximately flat compared to 2025.

Following this disclosure, ADT's shares declined sharply.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether ADT complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in ADT stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit .

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP
501 W. Broadway, Suite 800
San Diego, CA 92101
James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.
(619) 814-4471


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

