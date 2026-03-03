Bitcoin Bottoms As 4-Year Cycle Ends, Vaneck CEO Says

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As investors weigh where the flagship cryptocurrency stands in 2026, VanEck's chief executive says the market is likely near a bottom of its long-running cyclical pattern. The four-year cycle has framed price moves for years, with the reward halving compressing supply and influencing sentiment. While on-chain metrics and fundamentals have shown pockets of improvement, many observers remain cautious about the pace and durability of any rebound. In a recent interview, Jan van Eck argued that the asset may have found a base as it transitions through the cycle, a claim that dovetails with a wider debate about whether the old playbook still holds in a more mature market.



The CEO of VanEck sees Bitcoin 's price near a bottom as the four-year cycle winds down, arguing that the cycle has historically driven much of the recent price action.

VanEck links the near-term bottom to the halving-driven supply dynamic, suggesting that 2026 represents the fourth year in a typical four-year pattern where gains fade and a bottom forms.

BTC was around $68,400 at the time of writing, up roughly 2.6% in the prior 24 hours and about 7.6% over the past week, according to CoinGecko.

Analysts remain split on the relevance of the four-year cycle, with macro catalysts such as ETF demand, USD movements, and regulatory progress cited as potential deviations from the historical script.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have coincided with a recent crypto rally, with some observers noting that crypto rails could facilitate cross-border flows when traditional banking channels face friction. VanEck suggested that the recovery may be tied to a broader shift toward crypto-centric mechanisms for moving value in uncertain political environments, pointing to regions like the UAE as more favorable for crypto activity.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. The asset's price has moved higher in the wake of remarks suggesting a bottoming process amid cycle dynamics.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The argument centers on a potential transition from a cycle-driven bear to a gradual uptick, underscored by macro and regulatory developments that could sustain a cautious uptick.

Market context: The discussion sits at a time when crypto markets are weighing the durability of a four-year pattern against rising institutional adoption, ETF activity, and regulatory clarity, all of which can alter traditional cycle expectations.

Why it matters

The debate over whether the four-year Bitcoin cycle remains a reliable predictor has shaped investor expectations for years. Proponents of the cycle point to halving events-the mechanism by which miners' block rewards are cut by half every four years-as a fundamental driver of price dynamics, creating multi-year bull phases followed by sharper downswings. Critics argue that as institutions enter the market and as macro conditions evolve, the cycle's predictive power may wane. The VanEck view adds a new layer to the discussion by tethering the near-term bottom to this long-standing pattern while acknowledging a broader regime change in market maturity.

Beyond supply-side mechanics, macro factors loom large. ETFs and other institutional demand can alter price trajectories by providing channels for large-scale inflows, while a weakening U.S. dollar or a more favorable regulatory backdrop can bolster risk appetite. In the interview, VanEck framed the cycle as a lens through which to view price action but did not discount the possibility that external forces could support a more resilient recovery than in prior bear-market episodes.

The topic of the four-year cycle has persisted through recent months as analysts weigh macro risks against momentum-driven moves. While some observers argue that external drivers-such as ETF activation, macro liquidity, and policy signals-can override the cycle, others maintain that the underlying halving mechanism remains a meaningful structural factor in the market's long-run equilibrium. The conversation is far from settled, but the proximity to a potential bottom is a focal point for traders watching for confirmation signals that the next leg higher is underway.

The interview also touched on the broader usefulness of crypto rails during periods of geopolitical strain. VanEck suggested that in scenarios where traditional financial channels face friction, digital assets and crypto payment rails could serve as an alternative for moving value, particularly in regions perceived as crypto-friendly. He pointed to the Middle East-specifically the UAE and Dubai-as an environment where crypto activity might facilitate cross-border settlement and capitalize on more permissive regulatory attitudes compared with some other corridors. The framing underscores a broader theme: as the crypto market matures, it increasingly intersects with real-world financial flows and geopolitical risk, shaping both price and adoption trajectories.

The price development around the remark mirrors a cautious but constructive tone in markets. The latest run has been modest by historical standards, but it has punctured bear-market rhetoric and raised the possibility that 2026 could mark the start of a renewed cycle, even if the path remains uncertain. The discussion also reflects a broader industry interest in how much of the narrative is driven by traditional macro factors versus on-chain fundamentals-an ongoing debate that will likely persist as more capital enters the space and as regulatory landscapes evolve.

The original article and linked materials also explore contrasting viewpoints on the cycle's sustainability. Critics highlight macro demand from ETFs, a weaker USD, and favorable regulatory developments as signs that the market's drivers are expanding beyond the classic halving-focused paradigm. Supporters, meanwhile, continue to emphasize the structural tightness of supply and the influence of miner economics on price behavior. In this tension lies the market's current temperament: uncertain but attentive to any data point that could signal a durable bottom or the onset of a new cycle.



Follow BTC price action around key milestones in 2026, including potential reaction to the next halving cycle's window as the market digests supply dynamics.

Monitor ETF-related inflows and regulatory developments in major markets that could alter institutional participation and liquidity.

Track macro indicators such as USD strength, interest-rate expectations, and risk sentiment, which historically influence the pace of cross-asset capital allocation. Observe on-chain metrics for signs of accumulation or distribution, which could corroborate or challenge near-term bottoming narratives.



CNBC interview with VanEck on March 2, 2026 discussing Bitcoin's bottoming potential and the four-year cycle.

BTC price data and performance metrics from CoinGecko (as cited in the article).

Cointelegraph reporting on bitcoin price movements and cycle debates.

Iran-related crypto outflows and related commentary, as covered by Cointelegraph. In-depth magazine piece examining market narratives around liquidity, manipulation, and market structure.

What to watch nextSources & verificationBottoming thesis as the cycle winds down

In a conversation that bridged investment strategy and market timing, Jan van Eck framed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as entering a phase where the four-year cycle's cooling effect on price could harmonize with an improving macro backdrop. The interview, conducted with CNBC, emphasized that the once-rapid gains associated with earlier cycles have given way to a more measured pace of appreciation, aligned with the notion that supply constraints and miner economics continue to shape price floors. The veteran investor's view centers on a bottoming process that could precede a gradual reacceleration, albeit with the caveat that external forces may still alter the trajectory.

VanEck's perspective sits amid a broader debate over the cycle's durability. Some analysts argue that external catalysts-macro demand from ETFs, a softer dollar, and regulatory breakthroughs-can override the historical rhythm. Others insist that the structural impulse provided by the halving remains a core fixture of price dynamics, even as the market expands to include more institutional players and sophisticated investors. The interview and surrounding discourse reflect a crypto ecosystem grappling with how much of its future is tethered to the cycle versus evolving fundamentals.

As markets digest the possibility of a bottom, attention also turns to capital flows in other regions where crypto rails could provide practical advantages in uncertain times. The discussion about using digital assets to move value away from traditional banking systems, especially in geopolitically sensitive contexts, underscores the potential for crypto to function as an alternative channel for settlement and liquidity. While such narratives can carry speculative risk, they also highlight the growing integration of digital assets into broader financial infrastructure and risk-management considerations.



Public disclosures and filings related to ETF activity and exposure limits that could intensify or dampen institutional flows.

Regulatory developments that signal a more mature market environment or prompt caution among new entrants. On-chain indicators (e.g., balance sheets of major exchanges, miner revenue trends) that could confirm or contradict a bottoming scenario.

What to watch next

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.