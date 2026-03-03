403
Israel Says It Has Killed Hezbollah Intelligence Chief in Lebanon Strike
(MENAFN) The Israeli military claims it killed the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence operations in Lebanon during an overnight attack, as stated by reports.
Israeli forces reportedly killed Hussein Makled in the strikes, according to a military statement.
The army also warned Hezbollah about the "consequences" of attacking and allying with Iran.
Early Monday, airstrikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut and southern Lebanon, leaving 31 dead and 149 injured, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
Israeli strikes continued through the day, hitting villages and towns in southern Lebanon as well as areas in Beirut.
In response, Hezbollah said early Monday that it had attacked a military site in northern Israel using rockets and drones, reacting to the ongoing Israeli assaults in Lebanon and a joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.
