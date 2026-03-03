403
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Closes Monday Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index closed sharply lower Monday, dragged down by intensifying geopolitical pressure as escalating Middle East hostilities continued to weigh on investor sentiment across emerging markets.
The Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 index finished the session at 13,346.43 points, shedding 371.38 points — or 2.71% — from Friday's close. The index opened the week at 12,987.42, which also marked its intraday low, while the session high reached 13,456.56 before momentum reversed.
Market breadth was heavily skewed to the downside, with 86 of the index's constituent stocks declining against just 14 advancers. The BIST 100's total market capitalization stood at approximately 13.21 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to roughly $301.7 billion — while daily trading turnover reached 186.2 billion liras, or $4.23 billion.
On the commodities front, gold commanded $5,334.05 per ounce as safe-haven demand held firm, while Brent crude changed hands at $78.50 per barrel as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520 GMT).
The Turkish lira held largely steady against major currencies, with the U.S. dollar fetching 43.9485 liras, the euro exchanging at 51.4805 liras, and the British pound trading at 58.9195 liras.
Monday's decline adds to a turbulent stretch for Turkish equities, as regional instability stemming from the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliatory campaign continues to inject volatility across Middle Eastern and neighboring markets.
