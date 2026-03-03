Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian Drone Hits Hotel in Manama, Two US Defense Employees Wounded

2026-03-03 02:01:32
(MENAFN) Two employees of the U.S. Defense Department were wounded after an Iranian drone struck a hotel in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, as stated by reports.

“Two U.S. DOW personnel were injured,” said a State Department cable reviewed by the reports, referencing the department’s unofficial rebranding last year as the Department of War.

It remains unclear whether those injured were military members or civilians, and the cable did not provide further information.

Neither the State Department nor the Defense Department confirmed the incident or responded to requests for comment, according to reports.

The strike targeted the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Manama on Sunday morning. On the same day, the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain issued a warning to American citizens that "hotels might be a target for attacks" and advised avoiding hotels in the capital.

