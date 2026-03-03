403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Embassy in Amman Evacuated Due to Security Threat
(MENAFN) All staff at the U.S. Embassy in Amman have been temporarily withdrawn from the compound following an active security threat, the embassy confirmed in an official statement Monday.
Embassy officials characterized the evacuation as a precautionary step, citing intensifying regional instability sparked by a large-scale coordinated offensive launched jointly by the United States and Israel against Iran. The assault prompted retaliatory Iranian strikes targeting Israeli territory, U.S. military installations across Gulf states, and sites within Jordan.
Jordan's Public Security Directorate issued an urgent advisory Monday urging residents near the embassy to shelter in place until authorities declare the threat neutralized, as security personnel continue deploying precautionary measures throughout the surrounding area.
At the diplomatic level, King Abdullah II of Jordan spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday. During the call, the king conveyed Jordan's unequivocal rejection of Iran's attacks on Jordanian soil and its assault on multiple nations across the region.
The evacuation underscores the rapidly escalating security environment gripping the Middle East as military exchanges between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran continue to reverberate across neighboring states.
Embassy officials characterized the evacuation as a precautionary step, citing intensifying regional instability sparked by a large-scale coordinated offensive launched jointly by the United States and Israel against Iran. The assault prompted retaliatory Iranian strikes targeting Israeli territory, U.S. military installations across Gulf states, and sites within Jordan.
Jordan's Public Security Directorate issued an urgent advisory Monday urging residents near the embassy to shelter in place until authorities declare the threat neutralized, as security personnel continue deploying precautionary measures throughout the surrounding area.
At the diplomatic level, King Abdullah II of Jordan spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday. During the call, the king conveyed Jordan's unequivocal rejection of Iran's attacks on Jordanian soil and its assault on multiple nations across the region.
The evacuation underscores the rapidly escalating security environment gripping the Middle East as military exchanges between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran continue to reverberate across neighboring states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment