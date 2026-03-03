Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poll Shows Majority of U.S. Citizens Against Iran Strikes

2026-03-03 01:50:21
(MENAFN) CNN reported Monday that 59 percent of Americans disapprove of Washington’s decision to launch military strikes against Iran. The survey, conducted by SSRS, was “fielded shortly” after U.S. and Israeli forces carried out the attacks.

The poll revealed deep skepticism about President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis. Sixty percent of respondents said they do not believe Trump has a clear strategy, while 62 percent insisted he should seek Congressional authorization before ordering further military action.

Diplomacy was another flashpoint. Thirty nine percent said the United States failed to pursue negotiations seriously before resorting to force. Only 27 percent felt Washington made sufficient diplomatic efforts, and 33 percent remained uncertain.

Concerns about escalation were widespread. Fifty six percent of those surveyed said they consider a long term conflict with Iran at least somewhat likely, including 24 percent who view it as very likely.

The CNN findings came just one day after a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed 43 percent of Americans opposed the strikes. Both polls underscore the partisan divide in Washington, where Democrats and Republicans remain sharply split over the attack.

According to the CNN survey, Republicans overwhelmingly back the military action, with 77 percent in favor. Support among independents stood at 32 percent, while only 18 percent of Democrats approved.

Democratic lawmakers condemned the strikes, arguing there was no imminent threat and that Trump acted without Congressional approval. They warned the move risks dragging the United States into another prolonged Middle East conflict.

