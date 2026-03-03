'We Are Here For You': Indian Embassy Reassures UAE Community Amid Conflict

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 2:35 AM



By: Mazhar Farooqui



The Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate are working around the clock to remain available to all members of the community, Ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal saidAdd as a preferredsource on Google

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has reassured the large Indian community in the UAE amid the ongoing regional crisis in the Middle East that has led to widespread flight suspensions and airspace restrictions.

In a video message posted on its official social media handles on Monday evening, Ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal described the past 48 hours as“unprecedented times” for the community. He said the Government of India places the highest priority on the safety and well-being of Indian nationals across the region, particularly in the UAE.

Referring to high-level diplomatic outreach, Ambassador Mittal noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the previous night, while External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held discussions with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He thanked the UAE authorities for their“prompt and effective measures” to ensure the safety of residents and the Indian community.

“The Indian Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate are working around the clock to remain available to all members of the community,” he said. He shared helpline numbers for assistance, including a toll-free line (800-46342), a WhatsApp number (+971 54 309 0571), and email addresses.

Urging caution, Dr Mittal advised the community not to fall prey to rumours or unverified information and to rely only on official channels for updates. He also called on residents to act responsibly on social media.

Addressing concerns arising from travel disruptions across parts of the Middle East, the Ambassador said the Embassy is coordinating with airlines and local authorities to assist affected passengers. Travellers were advised to check directly with airlines for updates on flight resumptions.

Flights operations have partially resumed at UAE airports. Authorities and airlines on Monday began operating a limited number of special flights to help stranded travellers depart after the temporary airspace closure following Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE.

Earlier, Ambassador Mittal and Consul General Satish Sivan interacted with Indian community associations in the UAE to address concerns. The mission said it continues to work closely with community groups and local authorities to support Indians in the country.



