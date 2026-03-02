Russian Troops Unable To Advance On Border Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, Voloshyn Says
“Over the past day, we have recorded seven assault operations, mainly near the settlements of Zlahoda, Ternove, and several other settlements, where the enemy is trying to push back the Ukrainian Defense Forces, stop our restoration efforts, and push us as far away as possible to capture as much of the Dnipropetrovsk region as possible,” Voloshyn said.
According to him, the Russian 90th Tank Division is fighting on this section of the front.
“Several leaders and commanders of this unit - the division commander, regimental commanders, and the division chief of staff - received severe punishment from the Russian leadership because they failed to accomplish their tasks, namely to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces back across the Vovcha River and capture several settlements in their path,” the spokesman added.Read also: Russian army lacks technology to prepare for offensive after Starlink shutdown, says Tregubov
He stressed that the enemy's activity continues, but Ukrainian units are effectively holding the front line and preventing the enemy from achieving its strategic goals.
As reported by Ukrinform, the National Guard said the Defense Forces have stabilized the situation near Huliaipole and are conducting counterattacks.
The photos are provided by V. Voloshyn
