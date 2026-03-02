403
Japan Calls on Iran to Seek Diplomacy Amid Tensions with US, Israel
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday pressed Tehran to pursue diplomacy as hostilities intensify across the Middle East following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, according to Japanese media.
Addressing a parliamentary committee, Takaichi called for urgent international efforts to calm the crisis but stopped short of commenting directly on the U.S.-Israel assault.
"We will work in coordination with the international community toward an early de-escalation of the situation and continue to make every necessary diplomatic effort," Takaichi said at the session, as reported by media.
The remarks come as regional instability deepens after weekend attacks by Washington and Tel Aviv targeted senior Iranian leadership figures.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said authorities are bracing for a potential evacuation of Japanese nationals from affected areas.
Takaichi confirmed that no Japanese casualties have been reported in Iran so far.
Roughly 200 Japanese citizens are currently in Iran, while an estimated 7,700 reside across Gulf states that have faced retaliatory Iranian strikes on U.S.-linked sites.
Tokyo is moving swiftly to extract its nationals from Israel as early as Monday, preparing its Self-Defense Forces for evacuation operations.
Japan, heavily dependent on Iranian crude oil imports, has historically maintained stable and cooperative relations with Tehran.
The regional flare-up erupted Saturday when U.S. and Israeli forces launched strikes that killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Tehran responded with waves of drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, U.S. assets, and multiple Gulf nations, sharply raising the risk of a broader regional conflict.
