Pakistan Voices Concern Over Murder of Iran’s Supreme Leader
(MENAFN) Pakistan expressed deep concern on Sunday over what it described as a “violation” of international law following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli airstrikes.
“The government and the people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow and extend the most sincere condolences on the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement. He also noted, “Pakistan also expresses concern over violation of the norms of international law. It is an age-old convention that the Heads of State/Government should not be targeted,” without directly naming the US or Israel.
Iran officially confirmed Khamenei’s death early Sunday following the bombardment of Tehran on Saturday and announced 40 days of public mourning. Prior to this, US President Donald Trump had also claimed on Truth Social that Khamenei had been killed.
In related diplomatic engagements, Sharif spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, emphasizing “the urgent need for restraint, dialogue, and de-escalation to preserve peace and stability.” He also held a conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, stressing “restraint, respect for international law, and the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the region.”
Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the prime minister postponed his planned visit to Russia.
