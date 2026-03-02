Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: INVITATION TO THE FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST


2026-03-02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Date: 2 March 2026

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Full Year 2025 Results on Thursday 5 March 2026 with a press release publication after close of Euronext.

The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts on Friday 6 March 2026 starting at 10:00 AM (GMT) / 11:00 AM (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.

Dial-in link (able to ask verbal questions via phone):

Eurocommercial Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

Webcast link:

Eurocommercial Full Year 2025 Results Audio Webcast

An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company's website at shortly before the start of the call.

