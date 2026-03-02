Zymeworks Provides Corporate Update And Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results

We remain eligible to receive up to $18.0 million in development milestone payments and up to $186.5 million in commercial milestone payments relating to pasritamig, as well as royalties on product sales.

Share Repurchase Program Update

In November 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program providing the ability to repurchase up to $125.0 million in common stock. This followed the completion of a $60.0 million share repurchase program originally announced in August 2024. The share repurchase program underscores our confidence in Zymeworks' long-term growth prospects and helps enhance shareholder value by reducing share count, while maintaining cash resources for operations and growth investments and preserving financial flexibility for strategic opportunities.

As of March 2, 2026, the Company has utilized approximately $62.5 million of this approved repurchase program to acquire 2,580,415 shares at an average price of $24.22 per share (exclusive of commission expense and estimated excise tax). As of March 2, 2026, the Company had approximately 73,749,607 million common shares outstanding (unaudited).

Financial Outlook

Operating Expense Discipline: In January 2026, the Company provided guidance on adjusted gross operating expense (non-GAAP), which combines adjusted research and development (R&D) expense (non-GAAP) and adjusted general and administrative (G&A) expense (non-GAAP) (excluding stock compensation expense), outlining a disciplined framework of approximately $300.0 million in aggregate adjusted gross operating expenditures (non-GAAP) over a three-year period ending December 31, 2028. The Company also announced that it expects a greater proportion of adjusted gross operating expense (non-GAAP) to be incurred in 2026 and decline in 2027 and 2028, reflecting a deliberate and measured investment across R&D and G&A aligned with clearly defined strategic priorities. This outlook reflects current expectations, underscores the Company's continued focus on cost discipline and capital allocation rigor, and does not include any potential acquisition-related expenses or new partnerships and collaborations. The Company's GAAP gross operating expenses in 2025 were $198.5 million and the Company currently expects adjusted gross operating expenses (non-GAAP) in 2026 to be approximately 20% lower than adjusted gross operating expenses (non-GAAP) in 2025 of $170.5 million, excluding the impact of any acquisition-related expenses or new partnerships and collaborations.

Fin ancial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

The key financial highlights for our 2025 results are as follows:

Revenue – Total revenue was $2.5 million in 4Q-2025, and $106.0 million for 2025, compared to $31.0 million and $76.3 million for the same periods in 2024, respectively. The increase for the year was driven mainly by achievement of significant clinical and regulatory milestones and exercise of an option under our collaborations with J&J, BeOne, GSK, Daiichi Sankyo, and BMS, which collectively contributed to the majority of the year‐over‐year growth. This growth was partially offset by a decline in development‐support and drug‐supply revenue from Jazz, reflecting the transition of responsibility for certain zanidatamab clinical activities to Jazz under our amended agreements. As Jazz continues to assume these activities, we expect development‐support revenue from Jazz to continue decreasing, while royalty revenue from Jazz is expected to grow over time as commercial sales of Ziihera increase.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $31.2 million in 4Q-2025, and $137.0 million for 2025, compared to $37.1 million and $134.6 million for the same periods in 2024, respectively. The increase for the year was primarily due to an increase in preclinical and research expenses for ZW209 and ZW1528 and higher costs from the progression of clinical studies for ZW251, ZW191 and ZW171 until ZW171 was discontinued. The increase was also driven by non-cash stock-based compensation expense and an increase in consulting and rent expense. These impacts were partially offset by reduced spending on ZW220 (paused), zanidatamab (transitioned to Jazz), and zanidatamab zovodotin (discontinued in 2023).

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses – G&A expenses were $15.4 million in 4Q-2025, and $61.5 million for 2025, compared to $16.2 million and $61.5 million for the same periods in 2024, respectively. Year-over-year changes were driven by an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits due to reduced headcount, consulting, rent, and information technology expenses.

Other Income, net – Other income was $2.7 million in 4Q-2025, and $12.8 million for 2025, compared to $4.4 million and $20.5 million for the same periods in 2024, respectively. The change for the year was driven primarily by lower interest income due to a reduction in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as well as by a net foreign exchange loss.

Net Loss – Net loss was $41.2 million in 4Q-2025, and $81.1 million for 2025, compared to a net loss of $23.5 million and $122.7 million for the same periods in 2024, respectively. The change for the year was primarily due to an increase in revenue and decreases in total operating expenses and in income tax expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest income.

Liquidity – As of December 31, 2025, we had $270.6 million of cash resources consisting of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, comprised of $41.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $229.4 million in marketable securities. Based on current operating plans, and assuming full execution of the $125.0 million share repurchase plan, we expect our existing cash resources as of December 31, 2025, when combined with anticipated regulatory milestone payments of $440.0 million related to the potential approvals of Ziihera in GEA in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China, as well as the net proceeds from our royalty-backed note financing with Royalty Pharma, to fund our planned operations beyond 2028. This anticipated cash runway does not take into account any contribution from additional future milestone payments or royalties related to Ziihera, other current licensed product candidates or contributions from future partnerships and collaborations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company managing a portfolio of licensed healthcare assets and developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company's asset and royalty aggregation strategy focuses on optimizing positive future cash flows from an emerging portfolio of licensed products such as Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) and other licensed products and product candidates, such as pasritamig. In addition, Zymeworks is also building a portfolio of healthcare assets that can generate strong cash flows, while supporting the development of innovative medicines. Zymeworks engineered and developed Ziihera, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary AzymetricTM technology and has entered into separate agreements with BeOne Medicines Ltd. (formerly BeiGene, Ltd.) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutics. These capabilities have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Non-GAAP Financial Information



Zymeworks believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For further information regarding why Zymeworks believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the“Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Information” section at the end of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” or information within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Zymeworks' expectations regarding implementation of its strategic priorities and the anticipated benefits thereof, including shareholder returns and the anticipated manner of such returns; implementation of its long-term strategy to maximize value creation; the anticipated benefits of its collaboration agreements, including Zymeworks' ability to receive any future milestone payments and royalties thereunder; Zymeworks' anticipated use of proceeds from its royalty-backed note transaction; statements that relate to Zymeworks' ability to execute the share repurchase program, in whole or in part; expected timing and amount of repurchases; Zymeworks' ability to pursue its business objectives following repurchases under the share repurchase program; anticipated capital allocation strategy; the potential addressable market of zanidatamab and other product candidates; the timing of and results of interactions with regulators; Zymeworks' and its partners' clinical development of product candidates and enrollment in clinical trials; the timing and status of ongoing and future studies and the related data; anticipated preclinical and clinical data presentations; expectations regarding future regulatory filings and approvals and the timing thereof; potential safety profile and therapeutic effects of zanidatamab and Zymeworks' other product candidates; expected financial performance and future financial position; the commercial potential of technology platforms and product candidates; Zymeworks' ability to satisfy potential regulatory and commercial milestones with existing and future partners; the timing and status of ongoing and future studies and the release of data; anticipated continued receipt of revenue from existing and future partners; Zymeworks' ability to generate royalty revenue from Ziihera; Zymeworks' ability to execute new collaborations and partnerships; Zymeworks' early-stage pipeline; anticipated sufficiency of existing cash resources, when combined with the assumed receipt of certain anticipated regulatory milestone payments related to the potential approvals of Ziihera in GEA in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China and proceeds from its royalty-backed note transaction, and assuming the full execution of the $125.0 million share repurchase program, to fund Zymeworks' planned operations beyond 2028 based on current operating plans; expected financial performance and future financial position, including anticipated adjusted gross operating expense (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expense (non-GAAP) and adjusted general and administrative expense (non-GAAP) for the three-year period ending December 31, 2028, excluding any potential acquisition-related expenses or new partnerships and collaborations; and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as“plan”,“believe”,“expect”,“may”,“continue”,“anticipate”,“potential”,“will”,“on track”,“progress”,“preserve”,“intend”,“could”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Zymeworks' current expectations and various assumptions. Zymeworks believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Zymeworks may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: any of Zymeworks' or its partners' product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; Zymeworks may not be able to successfully execute the share repurchase program; the anticipated benefits of the share repurchase program may not be realized; Zymeworks may not achieve milestones or receive additional payments or royalties under its collaborations; regulatory agencies may impose additional requirements or delay the initiation of clinical trials; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; market conditions, including the impact of tariffs; potential negative impacts of FDA regulatory delays and uncertainty around recent policy developments, changes in the leadership of federal agencies such as the FDA, staff layoffs, budget cuts to agency programs and research, and changes in drug pricing controls; the impact of pandemics and other health crises on Zymeworks' business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including impact on its clinical trial sites, collaborators, and contractors who act for or on Zymeworks' behalf; zanidatamab may not be successfully commercialized; Zymeworks' business strategy related to anticipated and potential future milestones and royalty streams and existing and potential new partnerships may not be successfully implemented; Zymeworks' evolution of its business strategy may not deliver meaningful shareholder returns; Zymeworks may be unsuccessful in actively managing and/or aggregating revenue-generating assets alongside its active R&D operations; ongoing and future clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Zymeworks' or its collaborators' product candidates; data providing early validation of our antibody drug conjugate platform and next generation pipeline programs may not be replicated in future studies; Zymeworks' assumptions and estimates regarding its financial condition, future financial performance and estimated cash runway may be incorrect; inability to maintain or enter into new partnerships or strategic collaborations; the inability of Zymeworks to identify and consummate a strategic acquisition; and the factors described under“Risk Factors” in Zymeworks' quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which may be obtained at and ).

Although Zymeworks believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The above assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as may be required by law, Zymeworks undertakes no obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.

ZYMEWORKS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share data)