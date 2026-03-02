Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saniflow Corp. Promotes Their Online Savings Calculator To Help Facilities Measure Cost And Environmental Impact


2026-03-02 05:46:03
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In today's sustainability-driven market, facility managers and building professionals are under increasing pressure to reduce costs and minimize environmental impact. To help them make smarter, data-backed decisions, Saniflow Corp. has provided an innovative Savings Calculator - a free online tool that quantifies the financial and ecological benefits of switching from paper towels to Saniflow's energy-efficient hand dryers.

The interactive calculator allows users to input or select their facility type-from schools and libraries to airports, restaurants, offices, and stadiums-and estimate their current monthly paper towel usage. Based on this data, the tool instantly generates a detailed report showing annual cost savings, monthly ROI, and total environmental benefits achieved by transitioning to a Saniflow hand dryer.

“Facility managers are always looking for measurable ROI before making upgrades,” said Tyler Rose, the Digital Marketing Manager for Saniflow.“This calculator gives them transparent, real-time data to understand how Saniflow products can reduce costs and waste while advancing their sustainability goals.”

Beyond cost savings, the tool provides an eco-impact analysis that translates results into tangible climate benefits-showing:
- CO2 emissions avoided through reduced paper towel manufacturing
- Gallons of water saved in the production process
- Trees conserved from deforestation
Users can also select from Saniflow's top-performing hand dryer models-including the U-Flow®, Machflow® Plus, Dualflow® Plus, and Speedflow® Plus - to see personalized results tailored to each unit's efficiency and design.

By combining data transparency with sustainability metrics, Saniflow's calculator empowers decision-makers to align cost control with environmental responsibility. The tool exemplifies Saniflow's commitment to innovation and education within the facility management and building design industries.

Facility professionals, architects, and sustainability officers can explore the calculator now at
to discover their custom savings and environmental impact.

