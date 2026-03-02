War Update: 145 Clashes Between Ukrainian Forces And Russian Troops Over Past Day, Huliaipole Sector Sees Fiercest Battles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in operational update as of 08:00 on Monday, March 2.

Throughout the day, the enemy launched one missile strike, dropped 285 glide bombs in 86 airstrikes, deployed 8,828 kamikaze drones, and conducted 3,573 shelling attacks, including 46 using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Pysantsi, Velykomykhailivka (Dnipropetrovsk region); Vozdvyzhivka, Samiilivka, Holubkove, Charivne, Huliaipole, Liubytske, Tersianka, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Komyshuvakha, Veselianka, Malokaterynivka, Hirkove, Myrne (Zaporizhzhia region); and Prydniprovske (Kherson region).

Ukrainian aviation, missile, and artillery units hit a command post, troop concentration areas, an ammunition depot, three artillery guns, and a Russian UAV control point.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out four airstrikes with six bombs and 141 shelling attacks, including 18 with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted three breakthroughs near Prylipka and toward Zybyno.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked three times near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian invaders launched seven attacks, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses toward Drobysheve, Dibrova, Lyman, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attempts to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Platonivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

No Russian offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped 22 Russian assaults near Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Bilytske.

Russian forces exert pressure on Hryshyne and northern parts of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad – military

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Vorone, Ternove, Zlahoda, and Stepove.

In the Huliaipole sector, 34 Russian attacks occurred near Huliaipole, Myrne, and toward Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv sector, one engagement was recorded near Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings were observed on the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, to March 2, 2026, total approximately 1,267,730 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff